BOISE — Idaho is the last state to start, but it will begin sending out retroactive payments Tuesday to families with children eligible for free- or reduced-price school lunches who missed out on those meals during school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did finally get a plan in place and it was approved by the feds," Idaho Health and Welfare Deputy Director Lori Wolff told the state Board of Health and Welfare on Thursday.
Idaho will be distributing about $302 per child to about 127,000 children, Wolff said. “So we expect to distribute, over a couple of weeks, $38 million to families.”
“It was a federal grant to issue benefits to kids while they weren’t in school,” Wolff told the board. “Idaho was late implementing this program, as we were juggling many of the other implementations."
"One of the biggest challenges of this program is that the school districts actually manage the school lunch program, and the Department of Health and Welfare manages the benefit," Wolff said. "So they have the data, and we have the avenue to spend the money on the cards.”
Families that already are receiving SNAP, or food stamp benefits, don’t need to apply for the program, which the feds have dubbed P-EBT for Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer; if they’re eligible, the additional funds will just show up on their cards. Those not already on SNAP will be mailed the debit cards.
“There will be no application process,” Wolff said. “All families will receive the benefit. They will get it regardless of whether or not they know to apply, so it’s a little more streamlined and hopefully will cut out some of the burden on families.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, all 49 other states and the District of Columbia already have been approved for the payments, which were scheduled to run through August. They are for children whose school was closed for at least five consecutive days due to a public health emergency; every state qualified. The funds were made available under the federal CARES Act.
Wolff said news just came Thursday that the benefit may be extended into September. “We don’t have all of the details on that yet," she told the board. "The challenge with that is going to be there’s a contingency if they’re in school, then obviously they get lunch. But if they’re not in school, and they do all-online, then they could be eligible.”
“We will have to sort that out by school district, because everyone is potentially doing something different,” she said, including some districts using hybrid models or alternating days in-person and online.
Wolff said all P-EBT payments must be sent out by Sept. 30. “So we have a call this afternoon with the feds to get more information on that. There’s still lot of questions there.”