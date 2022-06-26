Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it.
On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally. Jaronda said that, surprisingly, instead of being able to have a conversation with Jones, the pastor was rude and didn’t stray from his belief that the LGBTQ+ community is unwelcome in the eyes of God.
Jaronda then decided he would begin to protest every sermon that Jones preached. He and a small group of about five people went to the church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 and are planning to go again at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. They said they will continue going to let Jones and his congregation know that they do not want that kind of rhetoric in their community. They hope others will join them by making posters and standing with them outside the church.
“From my perspective, this is a Christian problem,” said Jaronda. “We can’t allow this to happen in our state. You cross a line when you call for the execution of a group of people; it is hate speech. I don’t care what the law says.”
The Reverend Jenny Willison Hirst of Collister United Methodist Church said she believes Jones’ beliefs are in the minority and that “we are trying to get better about being present in these conversations and we are committed to being a louder voice than the harmful ones.”
In a sermon on YouTube, Jones called for people of the LGBTQ+ community to be put to death. The phone message on the church’s contact number points to a Bible scripture, Leviticus 20:13, that states, “If a man practices homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman, both men have committed a detestable act. They must both be put to death.”
In an emailed response to a request for comment, Jones said “I’m not changing or backing down from anyone, ever!”
Rabbi Dan Fink from the Ahavath Beth Israel Synagogue, which is also a member of the Interfaith Equality Coalition, finds Jones’ sermons problematic but said it’s not his inclination to show up and protest at another church — instead he thinks it’s better to work toward something than against it.
“Free speech gives him that right,” Fink said, “but I think he’s badly abusing it. Given the laws and the state of the law here in Idaho it’s probably legally correct but what that points out is that Idaho law on hate speech is weak and woefully inadequate. Our law does not address what is hate crime and hate speech — and calling for the death of LGBTQ+ people is hate speech.”
Idaho law says it is “unlawful for any person, maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin,” but Idaho’s code for malicious harassment does not include protections for gender identity or sexual orientation.
That doesn’t sit well with Jaronda and his small group of protesters. Two among those at the church on Wednesday spoke out.
“I’m part of the LGBTQ+ community and many of my friends and family are, and as someone who’s against hate speech and stands up for marginalized communities, it’s my duty as a citizen,” Stephani Perin said. “Love wins.”
Cole Vanderlaan said, “I don’t like people in my community saying hateful things. It’s sickening someone can say those things without any repercussions. It’s not a matter of free speech as this person is threatening the safety of other people in our community. He (Jones) says he’s a good Bible-following Christian, but if anything, Jesus teaches compassion.”
In response to an article published June 10 in the Idaho Press about the sermons, the Interfaith Equality Coalition penned a letter on June 13 denouncing Jones’ speech. Over 25 different faith leaders signed the letter and said they would like to foster a discussion with Jones about his beliefs.
In an email, Jones dismissed the faith coalition’s letter and claims, mostly because the clergy member who spoke to him was a woman.
He wrote, “The equality coalition is weak and they have not sent anyone to us that knows the Bible. They had a female ‘Pastor’ contact us from what I heard.”
In the email, he added several Bible verses that call for women to be subservient.
In lieu of protesting, the Interfaith Equality Coalition comes from a different angle. In an email to Boise Weekly regarding the protests, a spokesperson said, “Several pastors responded to the question about protesting. They stated that protests simply bring this pastor and his church more attention, something we don’t want to do ... My pastor told me that our church got a voicemail inviting us to join a couple of the protests. She chose to ignore it for basically the same reason as the others plus she doesn’t believe in protesting at other churches.”
Instead of focusing on Jones, the coalition wants to create space for people who are harmed by his words. Tod Mills, a pastor at the Cathedral of the Rockies, said that he and pastor Hirst recently met with a high school-age graduate who was worried about what those kinds of comments could create.
“What is the call to action now? The response is one of love and a focus of coming to the community that has concerns or feels harmed,” Mills said. “Our reaction to this harmful rhetoric is love, acceptance — and creating space.”
He said that one church doesn’t speak for all and that if anyone feels alone or wants to reach out, “we will walk through the journey with you and make space for you to feel loved, appreciated and supported.”
Those that would like to reach out to the coalition can go to the Facebook page or reach out to any of the faith leaders who are members.