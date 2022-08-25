Scott Yenor (copy) (copy)

Boise State University professor Scott Yenor did not respond to interview requests from Idaho Education News. But in an essay published in June, he accused Boise State of soliciting complaints from students, in an unsuccessful attempt to build a civil rights case against him. “Since universities are ostensibly committed to free speech, it is difficult to punish people directly for their unpopular views, but civil rights processes offer another effective method for silencing dissent. Harassment and discrimination policies set by universities often serve this purpose.” 

 Idaho Education News file photo.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org.

When professor Scott Yenor went viral in November — with a speech decrying career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” and colleges and universities as “the citadels of our gynocracy” — Boise State University said little.

YenorProtest03.jpg

Protesters gather Dec. 4, 2021, at Boise State University in response to sexist comments made by BSU professor Scott Yenor.
Marlene Tromp

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp declined to be interviewed about political science professor Scott Yenor. In her state of the university address last week, Tromp did not address Yenor by name — but she appeared to address his attempts to downplay the existence of male-dominated academic fields. “We invite our students into every major: every major, no matter who they are.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments