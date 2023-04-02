Lori Vallow’s murder trial will commence Monday at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
Getting to trial has been a yearslong process — Vallow was initially arrested in January 2020 on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for not producing her children, who at that point had been missing for months, as demanded by court order. She originally was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children but the charges against her were upgraded when the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020.
Since that time, Daybell and Vallow have had multiple hearings regarding defense attorneys’ motions on the death penalty, dismissing the case and severing Daybell’s trial from Vallow’s, as previously reported by the Rexburg Standard Journal.
Vallow’s trial has been delayed in part because she has twice been deemed not mentally competent to assist in her defense and was sent to a state-run mental facility to receive restorative psychiatric care.
The events surrounding Vallow and Daybell’s criminal cases have received prolific media attention, which is why the trial was moved from eastern Idaho. The story has been covered by local, national and international outlets. Dateline has done multiple episodes on Vallow and Daybell. Netflix created a documentary series about the case titled “Sins of Our Mother.” And A&E Network’s Lifetime channel released a made-for-TV movie about the case, “Doomsday Mom.”
The trial has been moved to Ada County out of concerns for Vallow receiving a fair trial and cameras have been banned from the courtroom. Jury selection is underway and, according to KTVB, could last through April 7.
Those wishing to view the trial will have to be there in person. They can do so by applying on the Ada County website for a reservation in either the courtroom, an overflow room within the Ada County Courthouse, or the Madison County Courthouse. Courtroom viewing will not be available during jury selection. Reservation requests must be made the business day before the desired viewing date and do not carry over to other days.
BACKGROUND ON THE CASE
The events surrounding the deaths did not begin with the disappearance of the children.
Part of the public’s curiosity about the case centers on the reported cult-like beliefs shared by Daybell and Vallow.
Daybell is the author of several religious-themed fiction books about prophecies and the end of the world and was introduced to Vallow through podcasts for a group, Preparing A People, that advertises its lectures, podcasts and videos as readying people for the second coming of Jesus Christ, the Associated Press reported. Preparing A People is a small multimedia company that says it’s not a cult or even a group to join and distanced itself from the couple’s beliefs, the Associated Press reported.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Idaho, in 2018 Daybell told Vallow he had a vision that her husband Charles Vallow and J.J. would die in a car accident by January 1 or 2 of 2019. That didn’t happen. Daybell later told Vallow that while Charles hadn’t physically died, a “dark spirit” named Ned Schneider had possessed his body.
The Post Register reported that on Jan. 29, 2019, Vallow called her husband Charles Vallow to tell him she was a god sent to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming. If he got in the way of that mission, she would kill him.
Vallow and Daybell began to refer to people whose spirit had left their body and been replaced by a “dark spirit” as zombies, per the affidavit. This belief, as well as the belief that Vallow and Daybell’s mission was to rid the world of zombies and lead the 144,000 mentioned in the Book of Revelation, were part of the religious extremism that Daybell, Vallow, Vallow’s brother Alex Cox and others began working under. Daybell headed the group.
In July 2019, Cox shot and killed Charles at Vallow’s home in Arizona and claimed self defense, according to an affidavit filed against Vallow in Arizona for conspiracy to commit murder. Tylee was at home that day. In December 2019, Alex Cox died of what medical examiners ruled as natural causes.
Vallow also told her friends before the children’s disappearance that Tylee and J.J. were zombies, per the Idaho affidavit. In November 2019, J.J.’s grandmother Kay Woodcock requested a welfare check on the boy after not hearing from him for months. When authorities contacted Vallow and Cox about J.J.’s whereabouts they were given several different answers. Daybell and Vallow — who got married in November 2019, about two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death — then fled to Hawaii until Vallow’s arrest.
No date has been scheduled for Daybell’s trial since his trial was severed from Vallow’s, per the Rexburg Standard Journal. He has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
