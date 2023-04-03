Kids Killed-Doomsday Plot-Trial

Media gather outside the Ada County courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Monday, April 3, 2023, on the first day of jury selection in the Lori Vallow murder trial. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are being tried separately for the murders of Vallow's two youngest children Joshua "JJ" Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (16). 

 AP Photo/Kyle Green

BOISE — The voir dire process for jury selection in the Lori Vallow trial began Monday morning at the Ada County Courthouse.

Voir dire is a preliminary process during which potential jurors are questioned by the judge, the prosecution and the defense to see if they can be impartial and assist in providing a fair trial.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.

