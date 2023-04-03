Media gather outside the Ada County courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Monday, April 3, 2023, on the first day of jury selection in the Lori Vallow murder trial. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are being tried separately for the murders of Vallow's two youngest children Joshua "JJ" Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (16).
BOISE —The voir dire process for jury selection in the Lori Vallow trial began Monday morning at the Ada County Courthouse.
Voir dire is a preliminary process during which potential jurors are questioned by the judge, the prosecution and the defense to see if they can be impartial and assist in providing a fair trial.
Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
Fourteen jurors sat for questioning Monday morning; there were supposed to be 15 but one juror failed to appear. All potential jurors had previously filled out a questionnaire to help narrow down the pool.
Two jurors were excused right off when the judge asked if sitting on the jury for up to eight weeks would cause the jurors undue hardship. One cited his employer’s policy which would cause him to go without at least a month of pay, the other had a vacation planned for mid-May and didn’t know if they had trip insurance.
A third juror was excused for hardship later on due to a yearly military training coming up that would overlap with the trial.
During the state’s voir dire, special prosecutor Rachel Smith told a juror that there may be a victim in the case whose cause of death was unknown, but the manner of death is homicide. She asked if that would hinder the juror in making a decision. The juror said it wouldn't.
Smith also told jurors that the evidence used in the case would be circumstantial evidence — or evidence of facts that the court can draw conclusions from — and asked if they would be able to convict someone based on that.
Other state questioning revolved around not using evidence or information that hasn’t been presented in the courtroom to come to a decision, if they knew any of the witnesses and if it would lead to them giving those witnesses more or less credibility, and if the jurors would be able to handle seeing “emotionally charged” images — such as autopsy photos — and be able to still rely on reason and sense when coming to a verdict.
Jim Achibald, defense attorney for Lori Vallow, asked a variety of questions about jurors' occupations and potential hardships but noted that the majority of his questions were about pretrial publicity exposure.
Three jurors indicated that they had been exposed to pretrial publicity and had to be questioned individually. The cameras were turned off for this portion of the trial. The voir dire process is being streamed into an overflow room in the Ada County Courthouse and to the Madison County Courthouse. The public is not allowed in the courtroom during the jury selection.
Two more jurors were dismissed during this time for reasons unknown to the public. The remaining jurors passed through to the next round of questioningand a new group of jurors will be brought in after lunch.
John Prior, Chad Daybell's attorney, has been in and out of the overflow room.
This story will be updated.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.