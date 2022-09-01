Originally published Aug. 31 on KTVB.COM.
Lori Vallow's attorneys filed a motion Tuesday requesting that cameras be banned from the courtroom.
Judges routinely grant media outlets permission to record and broadcast court proceedings. Media members typically are restricted to the jury box or the front row of the spectator section of the courtroom.
However, in the motion, the attorneys said that during a hearing for Vallow on Aug. 16, Court TV set up multiple cameras and microphones out of the typical media locations. The attorneys said that the cameras repeatedly zoomed in on Vallow and could have potentially violated attorney-client privileges.
Due to the incidents during the hearing, the attorneys are requesting that cameras are banned from the courtroom, or alternatively, only allow still-camera photos without zoom features and restrict media to the jury box or the front row of the spectator section of the courtroom.
Vallow will face trial in January in Boise with her husband, Chad Daybell, for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a not-guilty plea. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty due to what they call aggravating circumstances that contributed to the nature of the alleged crimes. A notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case was filed on May 2.
In June 2020, investigators found the remains of JJ and Tylee outside of Rexburg, on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow's fifth husband. The couple has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow's children, as well as Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019.
