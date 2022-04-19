ST. ANTHONY — When a judge asked Lori Vallow, accused of killing her two children and current husband's previous wife, what she pleads — she intended to remain silent. Her attorney asked the judge to enter a "not guilty" plea on her behalf.
Vallow is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her current husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell. She is also charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of grand theft.
In a video posted by East Idaho News on Tuesday, JJ Vallow's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, were present in the courtroom for Vallow's arraignment. As District Judge Steven Boyce read aloud the charges to Lori Vallow, the Woodcocks broke down into tears.
According to KTVB, investigators say Lori Vallow killed her children after becoming convinced they were possessed by evil spirits. The two children were found in Lori Vallow's husband Chad Daybell's backyard, Idaho authorities confirmed in 2020.
Vallow could face up to life in prison if the death penalty is not sought by the prosecution.
Daybell could face the same punishment, in addition to two counts of insurance fraud, as he has pleaded not guilty. A hearing earlier on Tuesday laid out the circumstances for Daybell's trial to either stay in Fremont County, or be moved to Ada County.
Vallow's jury trial, in companionship with Daybell's trial, is expected to last 10 weeks. Daybell's trial is expected to begin in January 2023.