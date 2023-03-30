Kids Killed Doomsday Plot

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. Daybell who is charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two kids and her new husband's late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3.

 Tony Blakeslee - pool, POOL East Idaho News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 29 on KTVB.COM.

Lori Vallow, the woman charged with murdering her two children and her husband's ex-wife, appeared in Ada County Court on Wednesday where her defense argued to exclude most family members from watching portions of her trial that begins April 3 in Boise. 

Recommended for you

Load comments