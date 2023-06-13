Originally published June 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
The Ada County Highway District recently released an online version of the district’s bicycle map.
The Ada County bike map shows bike routes throughout Ada County, as well as public features like bike shops, libraries and parks.
The map is color coded to show the level of difficulty and type of different routes. More information about each specific route can be found through a link on the online map. The map also details topography and terrain, making it easier for cyclists to understand and plan for any challenges along the route.
With the bike map being online, the Ada County Highway District is able to update the map to inform cyclists of incidents or debris along a route.
Information regarding state bicycle laws, bicycle facilities and guidelines are also available alongside the online map, including the district’s Roadway to Bikeway Master Plan Addendum, Livable Streets Performance Measures and FHWA Bike Network Mapping Idea Book.
The online bike map is available on desktop and mobile devices, and is available as the ACHD Bike Map app on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. A physical copy of the official bike map is available through contacting the Ada County Highway District via phone or through achdidaho.org/tellus.
