TODAY
Boise — IVRC Coffee Talk, 8:30 a.m., The District Coffee House, 219 N. 10th St. Connect with others who are working in or interested in all things virtual, mixed, or augmented reality.
ONLINE — Idaho Job Corps information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps.
Garden City — 34th Street and Capital City markets continue to come together featuring live music and vendors starting at 5 p.m., 303 E. 34th St., next to the Greenbelt and whitewater park.
Garden City — Foodie First Thursday: "Experience delicious food, art and culture from Idaho's vast international community" at the 34th Street Market. Hosted in partnership with Buy Idaho.
ONLINE — Red Light Challenge & The Phets — virtual Alive After Five concert, 6 p.m., Downtown Boise Association Facebook page or YouTube Channel.
Nampa — Traditions Tang Soo Do, 6 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
THURSDAY
Boise — First Thursday continues at 5 p.m. with vendors and events featured at downtownboise.org/events/first-thursday-new.
ONLINE — History Happy Hour: How Cultural Institutions Can Support Native American Culture and People, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. Register on Zoom.
Galleries
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
4TH OF JULY
Caldwell
The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day and Indian Creek Plaza’s birthday at the third annual PlazaPalooza from noon to 4 p.m. at the corner of Kimball Avenue and Arthur Street. Participants can “cool off” with the splash pads and water slides, and enjoy music from the Tim Swanson Show. There are also children’s activities and a vendor fair. Admission is free. Fireworks will be launched over Brother’s Park around 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring something to sit on if they plan to watch from the park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave.
Meridian
Meridian Speedway will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in partnership with Stinker Stores at 6:45 p.m. Get tickets at boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/meridianspeedway/events.
Wilder
Wilder’s July 4 celebration starts with a parade at noon, followed by music, vendors and events at Wilder City Park. Music by the Sweaty Fish from 1-5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark, between 9 and 10 p.m.