Editor's note: The Idaho Press is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus coverage. If you would like to support our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com.
BOISE — Since Idaho’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus Friday, many Idahoans have taken to sequestering themselves away in their homes to avoid exposure. They are isolated, yes, but they are not alone.
Over the weekend, public Facebook groups started popping up in Idaho in response to the pandemic. Their purpose? To help, plain and simple.
“Winco on Karcher just restocked baby formula.”
“I have 12 little 4oz bottles of hand sanitizer if anyone is interested.”
“I have a package of 6 rolls if toilet paper and a bottle of bleach I can donate.”
“PM me your address, and I can drop off a gallon of distilled water on your doorstep.”
These are posts from two such groups that have formed in the Treasure Valley: "Idaho Covid 19 Mutual Aid Group" and "The Great Nampa Toilet Paper Share of 2020" are essentially a community-driven hub of information and resources. Some posts are merely updates on local grocery stores, letting people know which places have which supplies, while others are filled with generous offers, like people offering to go grocery shopping for the elderly and immunocompromised who are avoiding crowds. The groups are a place where someone in need of a crucial home item (distilled water, toilet paper, diapers) can connect with someone who has extra they are willing to donate.
Idaho's coronavirus-centered groups are spread out across the demographic spectrum. Old, young, healthy, immunocompromised, stay-at-home parents, cashiers, you name it, they’re there. They even have a few journalists in their midst. Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television has been using the group not only as a concerned mother but also as a journalist with a very important role to play in the pandemic.
“As a citizen, I had this urge to help,” Davlin said (over the phone, obviously). “I was able to connect with a mom of newborn twins to give her diapers my son had outgrown, which made me feel useful. I think we all kind of feel helpless and overwhelmed right now. So just able to do something productive and useful really helps us.
“And then I realized that with my job, I have not only connections to information but also platforms, with which I can share that information. To me, this group is just one more tool that get that information out in front of even more people.”
'NEIGHBORLY'
Facebook groups are not new. Every community is filled with them, ranging from the general neighborhood watch-like group (such as Boise's' occasionally infamous Boise Bench Dwellers) to the niche (Idaho's Olde English Bulldogges Society. Come for the helpful pet advice, stay for the adorable pictures of droopy-jowled puppies). Even before a pandemic canceled events and pushed everyone inside, internet communities were a way of bringing people together, united by shared interested, a common theme or just a belief that their town really is something special.
For Krista Jo Miller and Nicole Keller, admins of the Nampa group, their group is united by one thing: making people see how truly wonderful Nampa is, as a community.
"The idea was simply to try to connect those who needed help with those who were able to help," Miller, who started the group, explained. "I had two people in two days tell me they went to four or five stores to find toilet paper and couldn't find any. One was a young single professional and one was a member of a family, so it's all kinds of people having the same issues. In both cases, the issue was resolved because someone else shared what they had."
Practically, she says that her goal is to just make sure people get what they need. Philosophically, she hopes the group (and other groups like it) inspire people just to be more empathetic. To be, as she says, "neighborly."
"There are some truly remarkable people who will do anything they can to help a neighbor," Keller added. "I hope the idea of this group extends past the social distancing requirement. Like Mr. Rogers said, 'Look for the helpers.' They are always out there."