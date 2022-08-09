Ben Ysursa speaks at a press conference announcing five campaign co-chairs for Tom Arkoosh's campaign for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.
BOISE — Longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa has never before publicly endorsed a Democrat against a Republican — but he did so on Tuesday.
“The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa told the Idaho Press, after endorsing Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador. Ysursa was one of five state campaign co-chairs Arkoosh announced Tuesday at a press conference – two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent.
Afterward, Ysursa said, “If Lawrence Wasden won the primary, you wouldn’t see me here, obviously – nor Tom. It’s a matter of what’s best for the state.”
The other Republican co-chair is former longtime Idaho state Treasurer Lydia Justice Edwards, who served 12 years in that post and also served in the Legislature. The independent is former state Sen. Judi Danielson, R-Council. The two Democrats are former Idaho Attorney General Tony Park and former longtime Idaho Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise.
Labrador campaign adviser Brent Littlefield responded via email, “The guy who claims he is not a politician has surrounded himself with a pile of old politicians.”
Labrador has no campaign chairman or co-chairs listed on his campaign website, but has posted endorsements from three people: U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who served in Congress with Labrador when Pompeo was a GOP representative from Kansas; and D. Colton Boyles, a Sandpoint attorney who initially filed to run for attorney general in the GOP primary this year, but dropped out and endorsed Labrador instead.
After Arkoosh’s campaign treasurer, former Idaho Supreme Court chief justice and GOP Attorney General Jim Jones, said of the group assembled at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial that there were “probably … more Republicans than Democrats,” Park joked that the late former four-term Democratic Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus would “roll over in … (his) grave.”
Park said, “Folks, this election is about stopping extremism. That’s what it’s about. We cannot afford to play silly little games with the office of attorney general.”
Buckner-Webb told the crowd, “Tom Arkoosh is a seasoned attorney with a wealth of expertise and knowledge about the state of Idaho. … Raul Labrador is first and foremost a politician.”
Ysursa said, “We’re talking about good government, and we’re talking about a great candidate.”
Ysursa, who served 12 years as Idaho’s secretary of state and nearly three decades as chief deputy before that, said, “I see the role of the Attorney General exactly like my good friend Lawrence Wasden,” whom Labrador defeated in the GOP primary in May. “The attorney general is a neutral arbiter who sits as an umpire,” Ysursa said, “calling balls and strikes fairly and interpreting the law, telling agencies and the Legislature what they need to know, not what they necessarily want to hear.”
“Being a life-long Republican, it is not easy to endorse a Democratic attorney general candidate,” he said. “But the rule of law is under attack, constant attack, both at the national level and the state level. As a person who worked in elections for 40 years, I am especially chagrined by those who espouse the ‘big lie,’” former President Donald Trump’s assertion that he actually defeated current President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, despite all evidence to the contrary.
“Make no mistake about it, this will be a very difficult race against a well-known and well-financed opponent,” Ysursa said. “But I sincerely believe Tom is up for the task, and am encouraged by his early fundraising totals. Idahoans deserve and expect in their attorney general a good lawyer, not a good politician. That is why I’m endorsing Tom Arkoosh as attorney general.”
Arkoosh is a longtime Idaho attorney and former Gem County prosecutor who is making his first run for statewide office. He long was an independent before briefly registering as a Republican this year, then switching to Democrat before he was named the nominee for attorney general.
“These individuals have a long and distinguished history of service to the people of Idaho,” he said. “They’re not standing up here today out of partisanship, obviously, but because they care about a competent attorney general and they worry the other candidate in this race will do real and lasting damage to the office.”
“My promise is to run a law office, not a campaign headquarters for the next political office,” Arkoosh said. The crowd greeted that with cheers and applause.
Labrador ran for governor in 2018, losing in the GOP primary to current Gov. Brad Little. He previously served four terms in Congress representing Idaho’s 1st District and two terms in the Idaho House as a Republican from Eagle, and is a former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.
