BOISE — Idaho has a new Democratic nominee for state attorney general: Longtime Idaho attorney Tom Arkoosh, who announced his candidacy Tuesday and will face former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the November election.
Attorney Steve Scanlin had run in the primary as a placeholder, but withdrew his candidacy last week, allowing the Idaho Democratic Party to appoint a replacement.
“I am not a politician,” Arkoosh said at his announcement. “I have practiced law in Idaho for 44 years. I am a counselor, litigator and lawyer. … When it comes to legal experience, ability and independence, there is a vast difference between my opponent and me.”
Labrador is an immigration and criminal defense attorney and former state representative who most recently has worked as a lobbyist. He ran unsuccessfully for governor of Idaho in 2018, losing in the GOP primary to current Gov. Brad Little. He defeated longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in May's GOP primary.
While Labrador is a fervent Republican and former Idaho Republican Party chairman, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and a close ally of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Arkoosh wasn’t a member of either party for many years.
He was appointed Gem County prosecutor in 1983 by a Republican county commission. “But I don’t think I’ve ever registered a party until this last primary. I did register this primary as a Republican because I felt the need to enfranchise myself,” Arkoosh told the Idaho Press. “So I’ve been a Republican for three months and I’ve been a Democrat for about a week and a half.”
He registered as a Democrat before being selected by the party as Scanlin's replacement.
“I’m not political,” Arkoosh said. But he said when the Democratic Party asked him to run, he said yes because “I think Idaho ought to have a two-party system. There ought to be a choice.”
He said that’s a lesson he learned from his father, a Gooding farmer. “My dad used to give money to both parties,” Arkoosh said.
Arkoosh said he was a “farm kid from Gooding,” whose education in the local public schools helped him get admitted to Harvard College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in government and economics. He holds a law degree from the University of Idaho.
His legal practice has covered a wide variety of disciplines, including civil, commercial, criminal, natural and water resources, and administrative law. He played a key role in the Snake River Basin Adjudication and Eastern Snake River Plan water litigation; and has been both a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney. He also has practiced as a lobbyist, representing the Surface Water Coalition, the Idaho Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and various business interests; he practiced in a law partnership with the late Bill Roden, a prominent Idaho attorney and lobbyist, for 10 years.
Arkoosh said he’s argued eight times in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit; served as counsel in 107 cases in U.S. District Court in Idaho; argued nine times in front of the Idaho Supreme Court; practiced administrative law before 29 state agencies; practiced in bankruptcy court numerous times; and has litigated “literally hundreds” of state trials.
“I am running for attorney general to be the people’s lawyer,” he said. “By contrast, the other candidate in this race is a shameless political opportunist. … He will make decisions on the basis of what he thinks will advance his political career, not what the law requires or is best for Idaho. I would not be running if I did not think he will destroy the decades-long tradition of a good lawyer serving as the state’s top lawyer.”
“If you want controversy and conflict, he’s your guy,” Arkoosh said. “If you want competence, I hope you’ll consider my candidacy.”
Arkoosh, 70, is married with three grown children. His law firm, Arkoosh Law Offices, has six lawyers. He said he’s turned over his practice and will campaign full-time for the next four months.
Asked if he’s leaned Republican or Democratic over the years, Arkoosh said it depended on the issue. “I’m strongly pro-business,” he said. “I think businesses need stability, they need an educated workforce. I’m a strong believer in law enforcement.”
Betty Richardson, longtime Idaho Democratic activist and the former U.S. Attorney for Idaho, said, “From the party’s perspective, elections are about choices, and one of the best things you can do in finding a good candidate is to find somebody who allows you to draw the contrast with their opponent. And in terms of experience, both length of experience and depth of experience, there’s a stark contrast between Tom and his opponent. In terms of ability, and his law practice, there’s a stark difference.”
Arkoosh interjected, “I am in fact a practicing lawyer.”
Richardson said of Labrador, who has openly said he views the Idaho attorney general as a political position, “He’s not independent. He’s an Idaho Freedom Foundation political careerist.”
Richardson, who long has helped the Idaho Democratic Party recruit candidates and is a former Democratic candidate for Congress herself, said, “I like the fact that Tom hasn’t necessarily kept to one political party or another, and that he has a record of independence. I think that will allow him to credibly reach out to thoughtful Republicans.”
