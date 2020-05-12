Republican voters in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District will choose between a longtime incumbent and a challenger who is casting himself as the real Trump-supporting conservative in the race.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Falls resident who has represented the district since 1999, is running for another two-year term. Kevin Rhoades, a Boise resident, small businessman and retired mixed martial arts fighter is challenging him.
“Mike’s not a real conservative, and that really damages the district, just having someone in there who’s constantly embarrassing the administration that we’re all trying to work with, it just doesn’t work with us,” Rhoades said. “As Raul Labrador, the current chairman of the Republican Party, has even stated in the past, Mike Simpson is a bully. He goes to Washington, D.C., to compromise. The compromise, it’s not in our benefit, and it’s putting us in so many of these situations that we’re dealing with today.”
Simpson was not a fan of now-President Donald Trump during the 2016 primaries, and in October 2016 after the “Access Hollywood” tapes came out, a 2005 recording in which Trump bragged about adultery and groping women, Simpson said he would not vote for Trump. While Simpson frequently made critical or sarcastic comments about Trump to the media in the early days of his presidency, he has since grown more supportive, crediting Trump policies such as cutting taxes and regulations for the pre-coronavirus economic boom and defending Trump when he was impeached in December 2019. Simpson said he “absolutely” plans to vote for Trump this year.
“I support him, and I appreciate the hard work that he’s done,” Simpson said in an interview last week. “I’ve never seen a president that has been ... so abused by the press from even before he took office, and I can understand his frustration and his reacting to it. He’s not a guy that takes a punch from the press laying down; he fights back. That’s what a lot of people like about him.”
Simpson is the ranking Republican member on the House Energy and Water subcommittee, and will be its chairman again if the GOP wins a House majority in November. He has used this position to direct billions of dollars to Idaho National Laboratory and other regional priorities over the years, and says he is running for another term because he has more to do to support INL and Idaho businesses and agriculture.
“I still have a lot of work to do,” he said.
The district, which has a 17-point Republican lean according to the Cook Political Report’s calculations, covers eastern and south-central Idaho and part of Ada County. Whoever wins the GOP primary will face Democrat Aaron Swisher, who is running for his party’s nomination unopposed, in November. Simpson’s last serious Republican primary challenge was in 2014, when he beat Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls. Simpson garnered 61.6 percent of the vote in that primary while Smith received 38.4 percent.
This year’s primary is being conducted entirely by mail due to coronavirus. May 19 is the deadline to request a ballot and register to vote, and ballots received through June 2 will be counted, with the results announced that night.
Rhoades
Rhoades runs several small businesses, including a car wash and one servicing emergency vehicles. He ran for the 17B state House seat in 2018, losing to incumbent Sue Chew, D-Boise.
That year he came under scrutiny for using anti-Muslim slurs in a social media post.
He said he decided to run for Congress because he thinks Simpson is too willing to compromise and needs to be replaced.
“I’m strong on immigration. I’m strong on borders. I’m also here to make sure that Idaho industries are going to prosper,” Rhoades said. “I’m more of your old-school, J.R. Simplot guy. I’m here to find creative solutions and not compromise.”
One example Rhoades gave is that he has signed the state Republican Party’s “Integrity in Affiliation” statement, saying he agrees with the state party platform. Simpson has not; his campaign didn’t answer a question by press time about why not.
Rhoades praised Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but criticized the House Democrats over items they have tried to add to coronavirus relief bills.
“We need people in the House who are going to speak up against the Democrat shenanigans and, quite frankly, their tactics,” Rhoades said. “So on the House side, I don’t support the Democrats’ actions and on the Republican side I sure would like to have seen more support from my own representative.”
He also said the state should move more quickly to reopen.
“Wouldn’t I just be so insincere if I’m campaigning on running for the American worker, and I’m not going to speak my mind and say we’ve got to open up our state?” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to get people back to work.”
Rhoades said he is a strong supporter of the PRIME Act, which would loosen up federal regulations to let farmers and ranchers to sell meat within a state without having to send it to a federally inspected slaughterhouse. Rhoades said it could help address coronavirus-related meat shortages.
“Why is Mike Simpson, who is representing an agricultural state, with so many hardworking blue-collar workers, farmers, ranchers, why is he not talking about this?” Rhoades said. “Why is he not letting us know that these are issues and we have solutions?”
Simpson
Simpson said he is working on legislation to reorganize the Bonneville Power Administration and that this would be one of his priorities if he wins another term. Another priority, he said, would be to make sure INL gets enough federal money for continued research and waste cleanup. He also expects to spend much of another term working to help farmers.
“Given the last few months and what’s been done to the ag industry, I think those challenges are going to go on for the next couple of years,” he said.
Simpson praised both Trump and Idaho Gov. Brad Little for the way they have responded to the coronavirus. He said he understands the frustrations of people who want the economy to open back up more quickly, particularly people who live in areas (like many of the rural counties in his district) that haven’t seen a high number of novel coronavirus cases. However, he said it needs to be done in a planned way.
“We don’t want people to die from this because we just flipped a switch and opened the economy back up right away,” he said.
Simpson, who has long favored legal status but not citizenship for many undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., was one of the main architects of a bipartisan bill to overhaul the U.S.’ farm visa system and let some farmworkers who are here illegally now become legal residents. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act was introduced in fall 2019 and passed the House 260-165, with 226 Democrats in favor and only three against but with most Republicans opposed. Thirty-four of Simpson’s Republican colleagues voted for it, 161 against. Simpson said there is interest in the bill in the Senate, where it hasn’t gotten a hearing yet, but that it has stalled due to the coronavirus commanding everyone’ attention.
“We’re still very interested in it, but there have been other priorities that have unfortunately (come) to the forefront in the meantime,” he said.