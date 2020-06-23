CALDWELL — Mary Rodriguez is known by her coworkers at the Community Council of Idaho's Head Start program as a "child magnet."
Rodriguez worked for 31 years as the center director for Casa de Colores, one of Community Council of Idaho's head start programs. She retired June 5, much to the sadness of her coworkers, boss and the children she cared for.
Rodriguez's parents were migrant farmworkers from Texas and they moved permanently to Idaho when she was 3. She later worked in retail for several years, before realizing she wanted to pursue a different career path.
"I wanted to do something close to my culture, my background and I wanted to help people," Rodriguez said. "My mission was to help my own raza." Raza translates directly in English to "race," but is often used to describe one's Spanish-speaking community.
Rodriguez started at the head start program as a cook aide in March 1989, she said. She was shortly promoted to a health coordinator position, where she worked directly with 88 children, 27 of whom were children with disabilities, she said.
"My No. 1 reason for staying so long was the children," Rodriguez said. "And the exposure I got to the community from the council."
After working as a health coordinator, Rodriguez was promoted to manage Casa de Colores.
Before the coronavirus hit Idaho and closed down the Community Council of Idaho's office in Caldwell and its head start programs, Rodriguez was managing 122 children in the program.
She made the decision to retire this month because she is facing some health issues. Without the health concerns, Rodriguez said, "I could have done it 40 more years."
Rodriguez recalled the progress children and their parents made as part of the head start program. She remembers one girl who came into the program, unable to move the left side of her body. Rodriguez worked with her constantly until she graduated from the program. Three years later Rodriguez saw the girl at the grocery store.
"She said, 'Look, I can lift my left arm now thanks to you guys and all of the care you gave me,'" Rodriguez said. "Just seeing her being able to move her left hand and just the smile on her face brought back thoughts about why I was working there there."
Irma Morin, CEO of Community Council of Idaho, said the children loved Rodriguez.
"She took me to go see the children a few times, and she is a child magnet because it is something she does every day. The kids know her and run up to her, and you can tell she is a loving person and the children see that in her," Morin said.
Morin said Rodriguez was also highly respected by the staff members at Casa de Colores. She said during the council's farewell celebration for her, the staff members cried and told her how much they would miss her as a boss.
"I have witnessed her parent meetings and just seeing her communicate with the parents, she drew them in immediately and parents felt so comfortable with her," Morin said.
The head start programs have restarted for children ages 5 and under. Morin said the council is looking for a new Casa de Colores director, though Rodriguez's shoes will be "hard to fill."