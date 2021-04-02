CALDWELL — Mayor Garret Nancolas, the longest-serving mayor in the city's history, announced Friday he will not seek a seventh term.
Nancolas was first elected as mayor in 1998 and was re-elected for his current term in 2017 with the support 75.41 percent of the voters in that election. In his statement announcing his decision, Nancolas noted that before becoming mayor he spent two years as a Planning and Zoning member and eight years on the City Council.
"It is an honor and privilege to have been able to serve this incredible City for the past 33+ years!," Nancolas said in the statement.