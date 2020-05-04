BOISE — John Freemuth, Boise State University professor of public policy, author, nationally known expert on public lands and Idaho original, has died at age 69, after suffering a heart attack at his North Boise home late Saturday afternoon.
“The loss of John isn’t just a loss for Boise State and his field, but for everyone who knew him,” BSU President Marlene Tromp said in a statement Sunday. “I’ve heard from people across the region today to whom he was a mentor and role model. He will be profoundly missed, but his impact — through all those he and his work touched — will vibrantly live on.”
Gov. Brad Little said, “John's sudden death is a tragic loss not just for his loved ones and colleagues, but for all of Idaho. John was one of a kind. He had a unique way of perceiving and bringing resolution to the diversity of opinion around public lands policy. I join many in recognizing his contributions to our state with gratitude. My condolences to John's family and the many Idahoans who will miss him.”
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, who worked with Freemuth on an array of public lands issues, said, “I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of John’s passing. He will forever be remembered as a man who cared deeply about Idaho’s natural resources and wildlands and bringing people together to discuss public policy concerning these issues. Kathy and I send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Freemuth was the Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and Cecil Andrus Endowed Chair of Environment and Public Lands at Boise State. In 2001, he was the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching/CAES of Professor of the Year for Idaho.
He chaired the Science Advisory Board of the Bureau of Land Management; was an active participant as moderator in the Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership and the Western Governors' Association collaborative projects on working landscapes and invasive species; and was a well-known and respected voice in Idaho public policy and land management circles, from the Statehouse to the classroom to the forest.
Andy Giacomazzi, interim dean of BSU’s School of Public Service, said in an email to faculty on Sunday that he was “beyond devastated” to share the news of Freemuth’s unexpected death. “John was a prolific scholar, influential educator, and celebrated member of the Boise State community,” he wrote, whose passing is a “tremendous loss to our university and beyond.”
The dean said a schoolwide celebration of Freemuth’s life and career will be held at a later date, in coordination with his family and the Andrus Center for Public Policy.
Bruce Reichert, host and executive producer of “Outdoor Idaho” on Idaho Public Television, said he believed Freemuth holds the record for the most appearances on the show over the past more than 30 years. “He could explain things in a way that people could understand,” Reichert said on Facebook. “That’s one of the reasons he was so beloved by his students. … He could see all sides of an issue. And in Idaho public policy issues can be really, really thorny.”
“The man cared about Idaho, I can say that with certainty,” Reichert said.
Freemuth, who held a bachelor’s degree in politics from Pomona College and a Ph.D in political science and government from Colorado State University, had worked earlier in his life as a high school teacher and a park ranger. He is survived by his wife, Sheri, and two sons.