BOISE — Former Mayor Dave Bieter's longtime right-hand man and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's Chief Operating Officer is leaving Boise.
Jade Riley is headed to the Wood River Valley to be the new city administrator for the city of Ketchum. His last day with the city of Boise is July 10.
He joined the city of Boise in 2004 and served as Bieter's chief of staff for his entire 16-year tenure. Following Bieter's defeat in December, McLean hired him on to continue running the city working under her new chief of staff Courtney Washburn.
“Working for the City of Boise has been an incredible experience for me,” Riley said in a press release. “I am grateful for my years here, and proud of what we have accomplished together.”
Riley was the last senior staff member in the Mayor's Office left who continued to work for McLean after Bieter lost his reelection bid. Other departures include former Director of Community Partnerships Wyatt Schroeder and former Director of the Office of Community Engagement Adam Park.
McLean presented Riley with a key to the city last week.
“Jade has been an integral part of the City of Boise for many years and has played a vital role in the operations of the city,” McLean said in the release. “It isn’t every day you get to work with someone that has the knowledge, passion and sense of humor that Jade has. He will be greatly missed here, both in our organization and in our community. Ketchum is lucky to have him.”