BOISE — After 18 years representing the Boise Bench, Rep. Sue Chew will retire from the Legislature at the end of her term. She is the longest-serving Democrat in the Idaho Legislature.
Chew is in her eighth term as a District 17 representative and said she felt ready to step down when the right person was ready to step up to run for her seat; that person, she decided, is Natalie MacLachlan. Chew announced her retirement and her endorsement of MacLachlan at an event at Cassia Park on Wednesday afternoon.
“I think that for quite a while I’d been looking to try and give an opportunity for someone that we need that has a lot of energy and passion, that cares, and for Natalie to want to come back home to District 17 and (is) ready to go right now, I think it’s perfect timing,” Chew said.
She said if she didn’t feel the right person was ready to step in, she would’ve stayed for another term.
Chew said she met MacLachlan through work with the Idaho Education Association and her political involvement; in 2022, MacLachlan ran unsuccessfully against long-time incumbent District 22 Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa.
MacLachlan said she’d been looking to upgrade her home and moved into a new residence in District 17 this spring. She said when it became known she was moving districts, she was encouraged to talk to Chew.
“When Sue found out it was (District) 17, we figured we better have a conversation and she said she was eager to retire knowing she had a person she could endorse that would be a hard worker and share her values,” MacLachlan said.
Chew said she and MacLachlan share priorities such as access to health care and strong support for education. MacLachlan is a middle school teacher in the West Ada School District.
Chew was joined at her announcement by fellow District 17 Rep. John Gannon and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
“She has taught me so much,” Rubel said of Chew on Wednesday. “She has been such a fearless voice both inside and outside of the Legislature.”
Chew is a licensed pharmacist with a bachelor’s degree in biology of natural resources and a doctorate in pharmacy. During her tenure she’s been recognized with the Women Making History Award in 2003, the Cultural Service Award in 2006, Outstanding Legislative Advocacy Achievement Award in 2013, Idaho Democratic Party Legislator of the Year in 2014, Idaho Health Care Champion in 2019, and other awards.
The minority leader highlighted Chew’s votes that helped advance bills that provided dental coverage of Idaho’s Medicaid or created the state’s health care exchange.
Rubel also echoed Chew’s endorsement of MacLachlan as Chew’s replacement.
“I couldn’t think of a better person to rise to this challenge and to try to fill these shoes,” Rubel said.
Chew will serve the remainder of her current term and MacLachlan will run for her seat in the November 2024 election.