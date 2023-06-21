Support Local Journalism


BOISE — After 18 years representing the Boise Bench, Rep. Sue Chew will retire from the Legislature at the end of her term. She is the longest-serving Democrat in the Idaho Legislature.

Chew is in her eighth term as a District 17 representative and said she felt ready to step down when the right person was ready to step up to run for her seat; that person, she decided, is Natalie MacLachlan. Chew announced her retirement and her endorsement of MacLachlan at an event at Cassia Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Natalie R. MacLachlan

