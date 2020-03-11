CALDWELL — The desire to run for Canyon County sheriff has been with Jeff Taggart since the 1980s.
The Caldwell native said he kept getting distracted by other career events, such as his bail bonds business, which he's owned for about three decades.
Now 70 years old, Taggart decided it was "now or never."
"I kept saying, 'Well, I'm gonna, I'm gonna,' and I never did," said Taggart, who also owned a Caldwell convenience store for many years. "But now I'm getting up there in age, and it's time to either do it or not do it."
He decided to do it.
Taggart is one of three Republican candidates squaring off against Sheriff Kieran Donahue in the May 19 primary election.
Donahue was elected to the county office in 2012 and then again in 2016, and he's seeking a third term.
Donahue, also a Republican, worked as a patrol officer and investigator with Canyon County for several years before making the transition to sheriff.
While Taggart doesn't have a background in law enforcement, he said his role as a longtime bail bondsman in the area provides him with a different perspective.
"As a bail bondsman, I go all over to all the jails," Taggart said. "I go to Payette, Weiser, Mountain Home, Caldwell and Boise."
Taggart said this taught him what works and what doesn't in a jail setting, and these experiences can be applied to bettering the Canyon County Jail.
Given his career as a bail bondsman, Taggart said he doesn't want people to think he's just going to let people go. Instead, he wants all arrestees to post a bond, so they're more likely to show for court hearings.
"Bottom line is they show up, they get fined, they get sentenced, and then Canyon County makes more money," he added.
Other key components of his platform include:
- maintaining and improving the existing jail structure
- creating a more realistic and incentivized pay scale for employees
- combating drug use in the county
- increasing communication between the sheriff's office and the general public, particularly minority groups
Taggart said he also would like to put a focus on solving some of the county's most infamous cold cases, such as the 2014 murder of a convenience store clerk in Notus and the 2017 triple homicide on Kcid Road in Caldwell.
In addition to these proposals, Taggart said he would place any old patrol vehicles near schools and churches as a way to deter crime. He also intends to do various nighttime ride-alongs in cities across Canyon County to monitor both rural and higher populated areas.
"It's a big challenge," Taggart said. "It takes courage and character to do this, and I have both. … Nobody gave me 90 days or six months to last in the bail bonds business, and I lasted 30 years. I can do this, and I can do it better. I want to make Canyon County safer."