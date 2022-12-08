...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Idaho State Capitol building is shown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
BOISE — With roughly 2,500 Idahoans rushing to file state income tax returns by Dec. 31 in order to qualify for this year’s tax rebate, Idaho’s state Tax Commission is reporting backlogs and long wait times for callers.
Call volumes are up 56% over the last three years, the commission reports, and it is receiving a large number of requests for changes to addresses and financial information in order to receive rebates, with 1,200 of those requests currently being processed. There’s a 45- to 60-day backlog of those, said Renee Eymann, senior public information officer for the Tax Commission.
As a result, this week the commission launched a new feature to allow callers to keep their place in line when they call for tax help without having to wait for long periods of time on hold. The commission’s call center now offers a “courtesy callback” feature.
Gordon Myers, Tax Commission call center supervisor, said the new feature will allow callers to stand by for a call back, but they’ll need to be prepared to take the call when it comes, as the system will only call back once.
If customers don’t answer the callback when it comes, they’ll have to call again and start over.
“Like all employers, we’re struggling to hire employees, and we currently have more than 40 vacant positions,” Eymann told the Idaho Press.
So far, the Tax Commission has issued 719,000 rebates totaling $402.5 million, as a result of the rebate law passed in a special session of the Idaho Legislature on Sept. 1.
The rebates are for 10% of a taxpayer’s 2020 Idaho state income taxes, or a minimum of $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers, whichever is greater. The rebates are going out automatically to all state income taxpayers who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed state income tax returns for those years, including those who owed no tax and filed only to get the refundable grocery tax credit.
The rush is coming because the new rebate law that lawmakers enacted requires taxpayers to have filed their 2021 return by Dec. 31, 2022 to be eligible for the rebates; that includes some who wouldn’t otherwise have been required to file. Others are correcting addresses or financial information in order to get the rebates.
Eymann said the Tax Commission also is working to reprocess 1,600 rebate checks it already sent out that were returned due to a bad address.
The rebate automatically goes to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 and who filed returns for those years.
Idahoans can call 208-334-7660 to reach the call center, or toll-free 800-972-7660. They also can track their rebate payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To use that tracker, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued ID number, or their 2021 state income tax return.
The Tax Commission expects to send out about 800,000 rebates totaling up to $500 million by the end of March.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.