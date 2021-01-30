BOISE — One month into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to long-term care facilities, there are still a number of vulnerable residents without their first dose.
Willene Griffin's 93-year-old mother, who lives at Copper Springs Senior Living in Meridian, has not yet received her first dose of the vaccine and is not yet scheduled to receive it.
Griffin, who is 68, was vaccinated this month because of her work in the West Ada School District. She said she's uncomfortable with the fact that she has been vaccinated, but her mother hasn't.
"It is hard," Griffin said. "And I have teacher friends who have gotten the vaccine and I want them to get it, but it is hard because my mom is so vulnerable."
Out of Idaho's 400 long-term care facilities, a little more than half have begun to vaccinate residents, said Niki Forbing-Orr, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman, in an email.
About three-quarters of Idaho’s long-term care facilities, 315 of them, are receiving the vaccine from CVS and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Forbing-Orr. The facilities that are not part of the Pharmacy Partnership will work with local vaccine providers and health districts, 52 of those facilities have received vaccines.
State officials told the Post Register that the slow roll out in long-term care facilities are due to national delays in the federal government's partnership with pharmacies.
Griffin said Central District Health officials told her they would be working with Copper Springs on vaccines, but the facility has yet to schedule them.
Copper Springs and its operator, Frontier Management, did not respond to requests for comment.
As of Thursday, 128 out of 131 long-term care facilities in CDH jurisdiction have received the first dose of the vaccine, said Christine Myron, spokesperson for CDH. The three facilities that are unaccounted for may have received their vaccine or are on a schedule but CDH has not connected with them, she said.
Forbing-Orr told the Idaho Press that the other half of the state's long-term care facilities have not yet started vaccinating people, either because they have yet to sign up for the vaccine through the Pharmacy Partnership or their health districts or because they have not yet received doses.
It has been almost a year since Griffin saw her mother, who turned 93 on Monday.
"I am frustrated because I don’t see the end in sight," Griffin said. "I assumed that once they got the vaccine, (long-term care facilities) would be able to open up. They told us that it doesn’t mean they will open up."
Idaho's vaccine allotment is the second-to-lowest the country per capita. The current rate of incoming doses — 24,000 a week — is far too low to meet the need, as there are roughly 269,000 Idahoans 65 and older.
With just one day until the vaccine opens up to people 65 and older on Feb. 1, many long-term care facility residents have just recently received their first vaccines.
Cascadia Healthcare, which runs 18 skilled nursing facilities in Idaho, distributed its first dose of vaccines to each of its facilities as of Wednesday. Zendi Meharry, director of clinical operations at Cascadia Healthcare, said the last facility in the network is set to receive its second dose by Feb. 12.
Meharry said the long-term care facilities are prepared to have everyone vaccinated with their first and second doses by March 26.
As of Tuesday, 2.7 million doses have been administered at long-term care centers nationwide — about 11% of all doses, PBS NewsHour reports.
The CDC reports there are 1.3 million people living in long-term care facilities and estimates there are more than 1.2 million workers in long-term care facilities. With these totals, 2.7 million vaccine doses, barely covers everyone.
From a local standpoint, Meharry said she believes Idaho started its vaccine roll out too slowly.
"Once we got the first doses done, it started moving along (quickly)," she said.
Despite its slow rollout, the vaccines appear to be having an impact on COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, since Dec. 4, new COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities dropped by 75%, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The drop in new cases is also promising; since Dec. 4, new cases in care facilities are down by 71%.
Under Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little's reopening plan, long-term care facilities are not allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises, but some remain closed to visitation. Cascadia Health Care facilities remain closed because of the high positivity rate of COVID-19 in Idaho. Some assisted living facilities are allowing visits with temperature screenings and face coverings required for guests.
Even with limits to visits, Meharry said things seem to be looking up for long-term care facility residents.
"Staff and residents are looking forward to that day where staff and families can come through the door," she said.