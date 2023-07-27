NAMPA — This week marks the 137th year for the Canyon County Fair.
To put that into context, Idaho was admitted as a U.S. state in 1890. That was 133 years ago.
“We’ve been here quite a while,” said Rebecca Coulter, Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator for the fair. “We’re excited to be back again.”
And with that, the fair’s rich history returns to Caldwell for the weekend. It began Thursday and will last through Sunday at the Canyon County Fairgrounds, located at 110 County Fair Ave.
Coulter, a Melba native who has been involved with the fair since she was a child, said some of the annual highlights include:
- The fair’s Bi-MART Concert Series, which features live music every night on the stadium floor. This year’s shows are 38 Special on Thursday, Scotty McCreery on Friday, Joe Nichols on Saturday and Banda Maguey on Sunday.
- 4-H and FFA livestock shows, which figure to be a hit. Animals include sheep, swine, beef cattle, dairy cattle, dairy goat, pygmy goat, meat goat, poultry and rabbit. “That’s obviously a big piece of who we are and Canyon County heritage,” Coulter said.
- Vendors selling an assortment of merchandise and food. “Who doesn’t like fair food?” she asked, rhetorically.
- And the fair carnival, with traditional family and kid-friendly rides running daily from noon to 11 p.m.
“We hit it from every angle, every year,” Coulter said.
Gates opened Thursday at 8 a.m. and by noon there were plenty of attendees milling around the livestock area.
Ditto for the new Center at the Canyon County Fair, a 45,000 square-foot building that includes a 30,000 square-foot air-conditioned expo hall that features indoor and outdoor meeting spaces and fair administrative offices. Indoor exhibits, activities, vendors and concessionaires were all available in the facility on Thursday.
Lindsey Di Febbo, who was working her booth for Scentsy, said the indoors and air conditioning provided a significant boost to the fair experience.
“I really like it — a lot,” she said.
Randy Talich, a Caldwell resident who has been attending the Canyon County Fair for 40-45 years, said the new building was a bit of a walk from where he parked near the rodeo stadium, but that he thought it was well put together.
“This is a nice building. Very nice,” he said. “It’s a bit different from years past. It will just take a little bit of getting used to, that’s all.”
At the center, children were at a display painting figurines. Declan McClellin, 8, painted a ceramic duck.
“It’s good and I like it,” he said of the fair.
When asked what his favorite part was, he said, “Spending time with my family.”
Both Di Febbo and Talich said that the Canyon County Fair is more intimate and has a real hometown atmosphere compared with other fairs in the region.
“It’s smaller, definitely not as busy as the state fair. There’s a little more of a family feel,” Di Febbo said. “You run into so many people that you know.”
Coulter said that the four-day fair will bring in about 60,000 attendees which, she pointed out, is roughly the population of Caldwell.
“I think that is a pretty decent representation in attendance,” Coulter said. “It’s exciting to see the support we have from our community and the folks who do show up here.”
The fair runs daily until 11 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday.