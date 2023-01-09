Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren - pool

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will be back in court this week for the first of many hearings expected in his case.

Bryan Kohberger made his initial appearance in Latah County court on Thursday. At that hearing, Magistrate Megan Marshall said Kohberger would continue to be held without bond.

