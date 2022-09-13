McDonald's hiring downtown Boise

A McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. 

 Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

