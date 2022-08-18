Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Nampa fire districts celebrated the groundbreaking for a new station on Tuesday at 1725 W Roosevelt. It has been 15 years since Nampa built a new station and, according to Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter, the first request for a sixth station was made in 2011. The new station will also house Canyon County Paramedics.

“This is a hugely needed asset,” Carpenter said. “It's planned well enough that we have the ability to grow as Nampa continues to grow.” 

