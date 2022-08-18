Residents of all ages celebrated Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Nampa's new fire station. The new facility will also house paramedics and is expected to significantly cut emergency response time.
Residents of all ages celebrated Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Nampa's new fire station. The new facility will also house paramedics and is expected to significantly cut emergency response time.
CITY OF NAMPA
Residents watch the groundbreaking for Nampa's sixth fire station Tuesday. The new facility will also house paramedics and is expected to significantly cut emergency response time.
CITY OF NAMPA
CITY OF NAMPA
CITY OF NAMPA
CITY OF NAMPA
CITY OF NAMPA
City officials and representatives of various agencies turn the first shovelfuls of dirt for Nampa's new fire station. It is expected to be operating by August 2023.
NAMPA — Nampa fire districts celebrated the groundbreaking for a new station on Tuesday at 1725 W Roosevelt. It has been 15 years since Nampa built a new station and, according to Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter, the first request for a sixth station was made in 2011. The new station will also house Canyon County Paramedics.
“This is a hugely needed asset,” Carpenter said. “It's planned well enough that we have the ability to grow as Nampa continues to grow.”
Response time, Carpenter said, will probably be the biggest effect Nampa residents will see from this new station.
“Right now EMS calls would be covered by station two, station four, or station one depending on who's available,” Carpenter said. “And it can take up to 11 minutes to get out there.”
That 11 minutes will drop down to five or six minutes with this new station, he said.
In addition to faster response times, the new station will save money by housing paramedics and the fire department. And according to Daniel Bates, deputy fire chief of operations at Canyon County Paramedics, there are already several ambulances throughout Canyon County that are co-housed with fire stations.
“I think it's a great partnership between the ambulance district and the fire departments to be able to co house our units,” Bates said. “It just speaks to our ability to work well together and provide the services that we do.”
The 2009 recession really made building fire station six difficult, Carpenter said, particularly the long-term expense of having employees there.
“Really one of the main drivers of the annexation of the fire district and the city fire department becoming one entity is it opened up the opportunity for us to have more control over the budgeted dollars,” Carpenter said.
He said the new station is expected to be operating by August 2023.