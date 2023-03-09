MONKS debating in House by Brian (copy)

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in 2022.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, introduced a long-awaited property tax relief proposal Thursday that was a combination of previous proposals introduced this session.

The sweeping legislation would use two one-time transfers in the first year to provide an estimated $205 million to $355 million in relief, divided between homeowners and school districts to pay off bonds and levies. In the out years, other ongoing sources of funding would be used to provide a range of relief, depending on revenues available.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

