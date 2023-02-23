Meridian Library District rally

Around 30 people gathered Tuesday to show support for the Meridian Library District. A group called Concerned Citizens of Meridian filed a petition asking the Ada County Board of Commissioners to dissolve the Meridian Library District, saying it supports sexual indoctrination of children and refuses to discuss "obscene and sexually explicit material."

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 21 on KTVB.COM.

About 30 people gathered in front of the Ada County Courthouse to "Save the Meridian Library District" on Tuesday.

Ada County Commissioners receive petition to dissolve Meridian Library District

Recommended for you

Load comments