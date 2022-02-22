After Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he would retire last month after 28 years, President Joe Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court by the end of February.
The court’s justices have almost exclusively been white men. There have been 115 Supreme Court justices and 108 of them have been white and male. For some Idahoans, the move is inspiring.
“This is trailblazing. It’s trailblazing and I think it’s a reflection of our country too,” said Jeffrey McKinnie, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecuting attorney in the Treasure Valley.
McKinnie, who was previously a reporter for the Idaho Statesman, has been practicing law for over 15 years. He said he is “hopeful” about the forthcoming decision and looks forward to having a Black female on the bench.
The move could be inspiring for a lot of young legal minds, McKinnie said.
“It’s something that I definitely find inspiring for me as a Black attorney here in the state of Idaho, particularly given the current structure of the court,” McKinnie said. “I would like somebody who is just going to follow the law, interpret the law and not be a judicial activist when not necessary.”
In Idaho, McKinnie said he hasn’t faced any challenges because of his race.
“It’s been absolutely phenomenal here to work here in the Treasure Valley … I wouldn’t have changed a thing,” McKinnie said. “Sometimes being different is an advantage. Sometimes being different garners more respect. So maybe that’s what my career has been about.”
At most, three women have served on the bench at the same time. Currently, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett are justices. If Biden’s nominee is approved, four women would serve simultaneously.
Biden’s promise is not the first of its kind from a gender standpoint. Ronald Reagan in the 1980s promised he’d nominate a woman and appointed Sandra Day O’Connor.
Former president Bill Clinton appointed Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Former president Barack Obama appointed Sotomayor and Kagan and former president Donald Trump appointed Barrett.
Just slightly over 4% of the nation’s Supreme Court justices have been women, while just 2.6% have been people of color: Thurgood Marshall, Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas. Only Marshall and Thomas were Black.
There are Black women who are qualified and should be looked at, Treasure Valley NAACP President Charles Taylor said.
“I think it’s about time that we had an African American woman on the Supreme Court,” Taylor said. “I think it’s well overdue.”
A variety of prominent conservatives, including FOX television host Tucker Carlson, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and political commentator Ben Shapiro, have described Biden’s promise as affirmative action and race discrimination.
Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, said on Twitter it would “be nice” if Biden nominated someone who “was best qualified without a race/gender litmus test.” Haley tweeted she had chose the best qualified when she picked Tim Scott as Senator of South Carolina.
Currently, the court has a conservative majority with six of the nine justices on the conservative side. The other three, Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer are the court’s liberal minority.
Trump helped shape that conservative majority after nominating Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh replaced other conservatives but Barrett replaced liberal justice Ginsburg.
Biden is likely to nominate a liberal justice, who will replace the liberal justice Breyer.