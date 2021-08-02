NAMPA — Jay Pickett, a soap opera actor and producer of Western films set in his home state of Idaho, died Friday. He was 60.
Travis Mills, director and co-producer of "Treasure Valley," said Monday that Pickett died of a heart attack while preparing to shoot a scene for the new film, set in southwest Idaho. Pickett was sitting on his horse on a ranch near Oreana when he "slumped over" and lost consciousness, Mills said. People on the set unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate him, he said.
Pickett was "a very sweet guy, on and off screen," Mills said. "He was wonderful."
Known for his roles as Dr. Chip Lakin in "Days of Our Lives" and Frank Scanlon in "Port Charles," Pickett has dozens of screen credits. He played Scanlon for the entire six-season run of "Port Charles." Then he landed a regular role on "General Hospital" in 2007. More recently, Pickett added producer and writer credits to his list of accolades, including for "Treasure Valley," which was scheduled to premiere next year.
Pickett grew up on a ranch outside Caldwell and graduated from Vallivue High School in 1980. He studied theatre arts at Boise State University, where he played football for one year, and later earned a master's degree from the University of California-Los Angeles.
As a kid, sports and rodeos were Pickett's favorite activities, he told the Idaho Press in 2011. At the time, the experienced actor was promoting "Soda Springs," the first feature length film that he wrote and produced. The movie, which he co-produced with his boyhood friend Gary Hollie, is a contemporary Western set in a small Idaho town. Pickett stars as Eden Jackson, a man who returns home seeking redemption after seven years in prison.
“It originally started from me wanting to take more control of my career,” Pickett said about his decision to write and produce his own movies. “I’d spent a lot of time on soap operas, but felt that world was shrinking. As good as they’d been for me and as good a training ground, I felt the whole business changing. I didn’t feel creatively it was giving me what I wanted and needed, so I started to think about writing a screenplay or coming up with a feature film idea of some sort.”
"Soda Springs" had its Idaho premiere at Boise's Egyptian Theatre in 2011.
"I couldn’t be more happy right now," Pickett told the Idaho Press after the showing.
"Treasure Valley" is also a modern Western, which Pickett wrote and co-produced. Pickett plays Jack Braun, a rancher who sets out to reconnect with his daughter after he discovers she survived a tragic fire decades earlier.
Mills said about one-third of the movie had been filmed as of Friday. He doesn't believe the project can be completed, considering Pickett played the central character. But it may be possible to edit the footage into a film to honor Pickett, Mills said.
"We definitely need some time to figure that out," he said. "All of us, we're in shock. I really wish he'd been able to finish this movie. It was a huge passion project for him. I think he died happy, doing what he loved, and I hope that we can put together something that will really show everybody how talented he was."
Jim Heffel, who co-stars in "Treasure Valley," posted on Facebook that Pickett was "ready to rope a steer" when he died, the "way of a true cowboy."
Michael Feifer, who directed "Soda Springs," posted on Facebook, "While Jay may not be on earth, Soda Springs will always be with us, thankfully. I'll miss you and love you."