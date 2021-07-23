CALDWELL — Water management entities are taking action in response to ongoing drought conditions in the Treasure Valley.
Caldwell Municipal Irrigation District will be reducing the water it provides to 70% of normal flow, according to a news release from the city. This follows an announcement last Wednesday that Pioneer Irrigation District, which also serves customers in the Caldwell area, would be reducing the water it provides to 70% of normal flow in hopes that it will stretch the irrigation season to Sept. 7, according to a press release from the city of Caldwell. That date is subject to change and may arrive sooner or later depending on if temperatures cool down, reducing need from customers, the release stated.
Pioneer Irrigation District serves about 5,800 agricultural customers in Caldwell, said Mark Zirschky, superintendent for the Pioneer Irrigation District, whereas the Caldwell Municipal Irrigation District serves about 12,000 non-agricultural customers, said Robb MacDonald, Caldwell’s city engineer. The Caldwell Municipal District’s water is provided by the Pioneer Irrigation District, so if the latter decides to reduce flow, it applies to the municipal district as well, MacDonald said.
Normally, irrigation would be available the first week in April and continue until the first or second week of October, Zirschky said. But this year, a drier-than-normal spring and a warmer-than-usual summer melted the snowpack that feeds local reservoirs faster than predicted.
“You wish for the perfect storm with the snow melt, that it comes off slow and consistent,” Zirschky said, “and this year just didn’t do it.”
Irrigation water in the Treasure Valley comes from melted snowpack that collects in three reservoirs — Arrowrock, Anderson, and Lucky Peak — before it flows to residential and commercial customers in the valley. Up at Lucky Peak Reservoir, officials are planning to start drawing down the water level about 2.5 feet in elevation per day beginning Saturday morning to serve irrigation districts with the water they need for the remainder of the irrigation season, said Ryan Hedrick, a water operations expert with the Bureau of Reclamation.
The region witnessed similar conditions back in 2001, Zirschky said. That year, the Pioneer Irrigation District reduced water flows and stretched the season out until Sept. 5, he said. But 1992 was even worse. That year, irrigation was made available for the entire season, but the district had to reduce flow and alternate between users: half of the district’s patrons received water one week, and the other half received water the next week. That solution was not taken into account this time around as it’s considered to be a last-ditch option, Zirschky said.
Given the early shut off date, it may be tempting to use potable water for irrigation purposes. However, in Caldwell, potable water can only be used for irrigation with a permit, and the city does not have plans to issue additional permits, said Terry Martin, water and irrigation superintendent for the city.
The city is advising people to hold off on installing landscaping until the beginning of the 2022 irrigation season, according to the release.
Another common use of irrigation water is to mitigate dust on construction sites, with developers often using irrigation water or water from fire hydrants, according to the release. Since irrigation water is being reduced, companies may be interested in taking more from fire hydrants, but the city is asking them not to as this could reduce the amount of potable water available from hydrants, according to the release. Instead, the city is suggesting alternatives to mitigate dust, such as phased construction which exposes less bare ground at one time, and applying mulch or soil binders, according to the release.
“Everybody needs to try to do their part to conserve to get us through this season as long as possible,” said Rex Barrie, a Boise River watermaster who was appointed by the Idaho Department of Water Resources to administer water rights in the Boise River Basin.
Meanwhile, in Boise, Suez, a company that supplies potable water to customers primarily in Boise and Eagle, is asking customers to reduce the frequency with which they water their landscaping to help conserve water and help customers keep their bills reasonable, according to a press release from the company. That said, the company still has plenty of water to meet customers’ needs, said Katie Birkenstein, a company spokeswoman.
“We have a remote system that controls everything in our territory and is watched very intently,” Birkenstein said. “Reports show that the aquifers we use here are very healthy.”
Tips for water conservation include watering lawns only two or three times per week, and replacing lawns with Idaho native plants, which are more drought-tolerant than lawns, Birkenstein said. People can find inspiration for native plant landscaping at the company’s demonstration garden, located at the company’s office at 8248 W. Victory Road in Boise.