CALDWELL — The next election day in Idaho is March 9, and voters in Kuna, Marsing, Nampa and Parma will have a variety of ballot questions to consider.
Only voters who live in school districts with ballot questions will be able to cast their votes. Preregistration for voters closes Friday, with day-of registration available at the polls.
KUNA LEVY
On the ballot for the Kuna School District is a two-year supplemental levy of $2.5 million; it would replace the current levy, which is set to expire.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the prepared levy is $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current average annual cost is the same.
The Kuna school board last month considered increasing the levy amount due to an influx of new homes and the ongoing increase in property values. The board could have requested up to $3.4 million and still maintained the current property tax rate — $409 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. Instead the board voted to leave the rate the same.
CANYON COUNTY
On the ballot for the Marsing Joint School District is a Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) levy, which would not exceed 0.1% of the school district market value for 10 years. The levy would cost the taxpayer $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. The proposed levy would replace an expiring levy of the same amount. COSSA is a regional technical and education center based in Wilder; it serves more than 1,100 students from Marsing, Homedale, Wilder, Parma and Notus, according to its website. The center specializes in serving special education students, alternative students and career-technical students.
The Parma School District is seeking a two-year $400,000 supplemental levy. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $82 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
The district's current levy is $450,000. The district’s property tax levy rate would decrease next year, from the current $106 per $100,000, by $24 per $100,000.
Nampa School District voters will consider a recall of Trustee Mike Kipp, who represents Zone 2. The recall ballot says Zone 2 residents do not feel that they are being represented by Kipp and that their voices have not been heard at school board meetings. The residents thank Kipp for filling a vacant seat on the council, but "we now feel there is a need for an elected member rather than an appointed person…" the recall ballot said.
Kipp, along with the district board of trustees, came under fire from Nampa residents in September, when the board supported keeping Nampa schools closed as Canyon County remained under the health district's red alert level for COVID-19 cases.
During the meeting to consider reopening, a group of Nampa parents and students demonstrated outside the district office, asking the district to reopen athletics programs.
Kipp did not support allowing sports to resume and was the sole dissenting vote in the decision.
In his statement on the ballot, Kipp said, "I have done my best to listen well to all input from teachers, students, patrons, our superintendent, other district leaders and all relevant experts. I then seek to utilize that information in determining my vote."
He asked for voters to support him as Zone 2 board member.