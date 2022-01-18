BOISE — In 2011 the Occupy Wall Street Movement swept through the nation, including Boise. It was a protest against corporate influence in politics and basic economic equality.
A group of Boise's unhoused population is using the same occupy concept to raise awareness. They're claiming there are too few basic resources available, constant harassment and ticketing from the Boise Police Department, a lack of space for people living in their cars to park safely, and a need for family shelter space.
Those community members have come together this week on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn, saying they'll stay until the city talks with them and listens to their concerns.
"We are sick of being treated like we aren't people," said Virginia Stewart, who added she's been living on the street since March. "We are allowed to be in public spaces just like everyone else and the public thinks we're bad people but we're just going through a bad time. The police just belittle me and refer me to shelters, which are mostly overcrowded anyway. The police are supposed to protect and serve. The only thing they serve me with is citations I can't afford. How is it a crime that I don't have a place to live?"
City of Boise Communications Director Justin Corr wrote in an email that the outreach team for Our Path Home went out to offer services like the day warming shelters and more beds at Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter, a homeless shelter in downtown Boise.
However, those unhoused said what's available just isn't enough. They said they need more and safer family shelter places, less harassment by law enforcement, areas for people living in their cars to park without fear of citations, and safe spaces for those who are infected with COVID-19.
Stewart said she feels constantly followed, ticketed and harassed by the police. She said she's had her personal belongings thrown away three separate times, including family photos. Others at the gathering had similar complaints on Sunday, Jan. 16.
In an email, Boise Police Communications Officer Haley Williams pointed to BPD supporting the city of Boise's efforts to address the situation. She did not address questions concerning the alleged ticketing and harassment.
Williams added that the tents on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn are not on city property and are technically not Boise Police's responsibility.
"Our bike officers and outreach teams work very closely with local service providers to help people experiencing homelessness in Boise," Williams wrote. "They know most of the people experiencing homelessness in Boise by name and often work with them over weeks, months and years to find safe places for them to stay. Our officers know the resources available to help people and understand the reasons why some people choose to use those services or not. Whenever tents or other items are set up illegally officers and/or an outreach team from Our Path Home offers support and assistance, including shelter, to those individuals. When applicable, items can be marked with notifications and if they are not removed in 24 hours, abandoned items can be removed and placed into storage where people can come collect them."
The city of Boise's program Our Path Home, a private and public partnership that aims to end homelessness in Ada County, has worked with Interfaith Sanctuary to help increase the number of available beds at the homeless shelter. With that said, the shelter has also been pushed into crisis mode with COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Executive Director of Interfaith Jodi Peterson-Stigers said.
"We run a totally separate shelter for our COVID-positive cases in the homeless community," Peterson-Stigers wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. "This is a hotel shelter that can serve up to 60 guests who need safe shelter due to COVID-19. If a guest is not symptomatic but has tested we require masking but they can stay at the shelter until test results are brought to us. We serve anyone in the Treasure Valley, so with the surge, CDC has created guidelines for us to make sure we have space for positive cases. If someone is symptomatic awaiting test results we will quarantine them at the hotel until test results are in."
Another issue brought up by unhoused community members was that many live in cars and have nowhere to park at night. Additionally, some in the community have night jobs that make it impossible to use the shelter.
Laurel, who is transgender and has been on the streets for almost seven years, said the police constantly harass her and have called her a "crackhead." She said that finding shelter space is difficult.
BPD provided no answers when asked specifically about the name-calling allegations other than the aforementioned statement.
Although Laurel has a car — it's one of her few possessions — she doesn't want to be in a shelter overnight where she can't check on it. Once a person checks into Interfaith for the night they can't leave until the following morning.
"It sucks being homeless," Laurel said. "People just don't understand that just a few bad things can happen and it changes your life. We're just like people that have houses, just down on our luck for a multitude of reasons. No one decides this is what we want out of life and we're adults not children. Just because we need a little help doesn't mean we aren't people worthy of respect. I work and hustle everyday. People like us just get overlooked and fall through the cracks."
Couple James and Dyan said they've been forced to leave their two children at their grandparents houses because there's no shelter for the family to be together. They also have a dog that's not a service animal, which is another barrier to getting into many shelters. They've been without a house for almost four years, rent a storage space and said they feel they just can't get ahead.
"It feels like we're just stuck," Dyan said.
James said the shelters are crowded and that when he goes there it feels like he's in a cage.
Peterson-Stigers said the shelter is working to increase capacity.
"They can utilize the other emergency shelters but will need to meet their requirements for entry," she wrote. "With the weather getting so cold we have increased the numbers of guests we are allowing to stay at Interfaith by utilizing a large heated tent on property with floor mats and sleeping bags. It is not ideal but it is so much better than having to send people away that will not qualify for other shelter options."
Interfaith also offers different programs to help people become more self-sufficient.
"We offer on-site programming, case management and supportive services along with transportation and on-site job training," Peterson-Stigers wrote. "Our programs include: Family Daytime Program, early education and school age programming, Project Recovery, our on-site recovery program, Project Well Being, our on-site mental health Program, on-site food service training program."
James, Dyan and Laurel said those one-size-fits-all programs don't work for everyone. They hope the city can find more space for family shelters and places to park their car without fear of citations. They added that the fees are another barrier to getting ahead. Additionally, the three said in the past year they've seen a large influx of people losing their homes, not because those individuals don't work but because rent has become too expensive.
The city has been working toward providing more affordable housing but those at the occupation said it works like a lottery and there's just not enough available.
"We are going to stay here until we get shut down," James said on Sunday. "We just want the city to talk to us and listen so that together we can come up with solutions that work for us, instead of them just telling us what they think we need."