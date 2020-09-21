The Treasure Valley Sizzler restaurants are open and operating for dine-in, take out and, in Meridian, outdoor dining, despite the filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the parent company, Sizzler USA.
While the Meridian and Nampa Sizzler restaurants are a national brand, operators Buster Minshew and Gretchen Anderson are licensees, not franchisees of Sizzler, according to a press release from Anderson on Monday. As licensees, they enjoy autonomy and rely on Sizzler USA for very little in terms of operational support, the release states. Neither the Meridian or Nampa locations are part of the bankruptcy.
Sizzler USA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier on Monday.
The company said in a filing that its goal is to keep restaurants open throughout the bankruptcy process, which will involve renegotiating leases for 14 company-owned locations, Business Insider reports.
"Many restaurant brands across the country have suffered because of COVID-19 and Sizzler USA is no exception," Sizzler President Chris Perkins said in a statement, reported by Business Insider. "Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic's economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords' refusal to provide necessary rent abatements."