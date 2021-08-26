BOISE — Freelance reporter Heath Druzin was on top of an Idaho mountain on a weekend climbing trip out of cell service when Afghanistan’s government collapsed. He returned to a flood of messages saying Kabul had fallen to the Taliban.
A former Stars and Stripes newspaper reporter, Druzin's first thought was of an Afghan journalist friend who he worked with in Afghanistan. His friend translated and helped arrange interviews when Druzin covered the war.
“I’ve got to get him out of there,” Druzin said, pausing. “It was a really panicked, helpless feeling.”
Druzin, who contributes to Boise State Public Radio, covered Iraq and Afghanistan on and off from 2009 to 2016.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in the aftermath of 9/11. Last year, former President Donald Trump negotiated a deal with the Taliban for the U.S. to withdraw by May 1. President Joe Biden began withdrawing troops in early May. The goal was to be out in late summer.
The Afghan government collapsed Aug. 15 and the Afghan president fled the country. Since then, the pell-mell evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies who helped the United States has been widely criticized.
Taliban checkpoints have made it difficult for Afghans to get to the airport. In the early days of the evacuation, some desperate Afghans clung to planes’ landing gear as they took off and fell to their deaths.
The pace of evacuations picked up, however, and on Tuesday the United States evacuated about 19,000 individuals. But Thursday, two explosions took place near the airport. The Associated Press reported that as of 4:30 p.m. MDT Thursday, the attacks had killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops.
The Idaho Press is not naming Druzin’s friend because of safety concerns.
In the course of their work, he kept Druzin safe and once helped Druzin when the two were detained by a warlord for asking questions about an election.
“I was like ‘What's happening, what’s happening?’” Druzin said. “He basically had to tell me to shut up and just calm down and let him do the talking.”
Druzin said the man is like a brother to him.
There were a lot of “false starts,” when it came to his friend making it inside the airport, he added.
“The White House is putting out some fairly rosy statements about the evacuations. But I can tell you they’re a mess,” Druzin said. “My friend and … a lot of people, they have the documents and the clearance to get on U.S. military flights but they can’t get through the gate.”
Huge crowds of desperate people made for dangerous “tightly packed mob scene,” he said.
Druzin was in a group chat with others, including reporters, dedicated to helping the man get out. Among those in the group chat was Martin Kuz, an independent journalist, who covered Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013 and then again in 2016.
Kuz said he often joked that their friend was the mayor of Kabul, because he seemed to know everyone and everyone seemed to know him.
Kuz's concern for their friend preceded the fall of Kabul. But once the government fell, the situation was especially dangerous.
“I admire his bravery and his resilience and his stamina because it wasn’t like strolling into the airport and checking your baggage and going to the gate,” Kuz said. “It was fraught with risk.”
Part of Kuz’s concerns revolved around helping not just his friend but the man's wife and three young children. He said he couldn’t imagine what it was like for his friend as a husband and father trying to get into the airport and keep his family safe.
Finally, they made it into the airport and Kuz was in disbelief.
“For all of that effort and all of those phone calls and text messages and emails, it still felt like it came down to chance,” Kuz said. “It was happiness mixed with extreme relief. It was like you had been holding your breath for 10 days or whatever and finally, finally you could let it out.”
For their friend, leaving Afghanistan is just the first step.
He must finish his special immigrant visa process, which has been in the works for years. The man will have to start all over and find a job and a place to live and begin to understand the country. Druzin isn’t sure he wants his friend to come to Boise because housing affordability is an issue, though he said Boise is a “great community” for refugees.
When their friend first got to Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, very early on Wednesday, Druzin broke down and cried. But now he’s focused on supporting his friend when he makes it to the United States. His friend only brought a backpack. It is unclear if his family brought bags.
“I want to be real careful about getting him set up in a place where he can hit the ground running,” Druzin said. “It’s going to obviously be up to him.”