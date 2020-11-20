"Most of us know someone who desperately needs to have their home remodeled," 89.5 KTSY said in a press release. "Now you can help make that Christmas wish a reality thanks to a local radio station."
This is the third year 89.5 KTSY is partnering with local contractors and businesses to take in a local family for Christmas and renovate their home, according to the release. In previous years, it has been impossible to choose just one family, and this year that remains true as the project is now expanding to Twin Falls.
Station listeners nominate their friends, family, or coworkers that they know need some home improvement. The team can address HVAC, roofing, flooring, and cosmetic issues and repairs, the release stated.
At the end of the month, KTSY and their local contractors will review the prospective homes and select the families. The crew will surprise the recipients in their homes while live on air, have them move out, and begin the renovations.
A week later, the families are welcomed back into their new home just in time for Christmas, the release stated. Those interested can also follow the story on KTSY.org.
“2020 has been a crazy year," Brian Yeager, general manger, said in the press release. "KTSY is here to encourage people to choose hope in these difficult times. Together we can bring hope to families who need a little help for Christmas. It is so exciting to see people come together and take care of each other.”
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual — Auditions for Boise Little Theater Christmas Cab Cab. Auditions are virtual via video submission. Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Nampa — Canyon County Christmas Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Hour with the Expert (Jan Summers Duffy), 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Garden City — Idaho Snowmobile Show, 3 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Idaho Bright Lights Festival, 5 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Nampa — Splash N’ Dash, 5:45 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Caldwell — Winter Wonderland Weekend, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Virtual — Board Games, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Garden City — Jeff Englebert, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Improv, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Playing Bridge (abridged) — A celebration and fundraiser!, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.