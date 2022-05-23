FILE - Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage May 14, 2022, in Houston. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas.
While parents across the country, and right here in Idaho, wait to see stores restocked with baby formula, dieticians across the Gem State are feeling the pressure and trying to help families with a temporary alternative.
“We are just trying to manage it the best that we can,” said Melissa Wallinga, a board-certified pediatric dietitian at St. Luke's Health System. “It is something that we have never faced. Even if you have been a dietician for a long time, this is something you haven't faced in the infant formula world.”
Wallinga said St. Luke's hasn’t had to start rationing formula for patients, but it’s a different story for parents with babies at home.
“On the outpatient side, we are navigating increasing calls and requests and helping families, if able, transition to an alternate equivalent formula or help them find the formula in the community if we can,” Wallinga said.
Wallinga said parents who are stretched thin on formula should follow these tips:
Call your dietician or pediatrician to see if they know where the available formula is
Check everywhere you can for the formula, even if it's online, or try a different pharmacy
Make sure to get it from reputable sources
If you do find some, try to limit yourself and leave some for others in need
“Purchase a two-week supply at a time, and that's kind of that,” Wallinga said. “Don't panic. That's to help the supply chain stay good for all of the families in the community.”
She also provided a list of things not to do:
Don't make homemade formula of any kind
Don't use goat milk
Don't switch babies under 1 year old to cow's milk or dairy alternatives
Don't purchase breast milk online
“Poor weight gain and growth is the biggest thing in the short term with not having adequate nutrition, all the calories and protein and fat that they are getting, those formulas are definitely the short-term things that are important,” Wallinga said.
However, she said there is help on the way.
“That is a huge win that that formula is coming over, that shipment arrived is specialty formula,” Wallinga said. “So that can be for kids or babies and that's especially important because those kids cannot tolerate anything else.”