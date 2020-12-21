BOISE — Hundreds of Idaho kids received new bicycles this year as part of giveaways organized by local organizations, providing a new way to recreate during a pandemic that has kept many kids shuttered inside.
"It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, your eyes light up when you're on a bicycle," said Jimmy Hallyburton, executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, which has donated 400 bikes, and counting, to kids this month. "You feel freedom and opportunity; you see the look in these kids faces and it's not always the road that's in front of them, it's all the places that they're thinking about (going to)."
On Saturday, the Boise Bicycle Project hosted its 14th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. While the event was more challenging this year, due to the pandemic, the nonprofit still managed to coordinate 500 bike donations — 350 were picked up by local families at Saturday's socially distanced event, and 150 more will be delivered, including 100 to the Fort Hall and Duck Valley Indian reservations.
Beginning in October, Boise Bicycle Project volunteers refurbished used bikes, donated by the community, for local kids, who were referred to the organization by community partners, such as teachers, counselors and social workers. Local bike shops and other organizations, such as George's Cycles and Boise State University's Cycle Learning Center, "came out of the woodwork" to donate time to fix-up the bikes, said Hallyburton, who is also a Boise city councilman.
The pandemic forced many of the volunteers to work from their own garages rather than the nonprofit's bike shop near downtown Boise. In addition to space issues — a pop-up workshop took over an abandoned Pizza Hut in one creative effort to make space — a pandemic-related global parts shortage sent the Boise Bicycle Project all over the country looking for bike parts.
"We had to explore every avenue we could to get the bicycles fixed up," Hallyburton said.
Each bike was specially designed for its new owner. Before the rehabilitations began, bike recipients sent the nonprofit drawings or letters illustrating what their dream cycle would look like.
"If the kid wants tassels, we put tassels on there; if they want flames, we put flame stickers; if their favorite colors were orange and purple, they might get a purple bike with orange grips," Hallyburton said. "We really go the extra mile to make sure the bikes are really special for them."
In addition to a new bike, attendees at Saturday's event received new clothes, hot chocolate and other treats. About 130 volunteers attended to families who received the donations in a drive-thru fashion.
"It ended up being an absolutely amazing day," Hallyburton said. "In my 14 years at BBP it was definitely my proudest moment."
Also this month, the Nampa Bicycle Project, typically known for donating bikes to adults, partnered with the Idaho Job Corps and the Nampa School District to refurbish and donate 30 bikes to Central Elementary School students. For students attending school virtually, a bike can be like "recess," said Nampa Bicycle Project Director LaRita Schandorff.
"It's kind of a symbol of freedom to kids, and it's one of those things that kids want, but (for) families who are strapped financially, it's a luxury," she said.
About half-a-dozen families attended the Nampa giveaway on Dec. 11, and the rest of the bikes will be dispersed by the school as holiday gifts for needy families.
Both Hallyburton and Schandorff stressed the benefit of having a bike during the pandemic, not just for kids but for everyone. Nampa Bicycle Project does not have a shortage of donated bikes, but it needs more volunteers to fix them, Schandorff said. To volunteer, visit bikenampa.org.