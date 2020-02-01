BOISE — Legislation that would severely curb local governments' ability to raise property taxes has three mayors of the Treasure Valley’s major cities worried.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Meridian Mayor Robert Simison say they are concerned about two proposals from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star: one that would freeze property tax increases statewide for a year, and another that would cap local governments' property tax growth at 3% a year, regardless of new construction.
The two bills have not had a committee hearing yet, but that could happen as early as next week.
Moyle says this will help halt the increasing burden property taxes have on homeowners as home values shoot through the roof. But McLean, Kling and Simison said the legislation would make it difficult for their cities to pay for the infrastructure needed to keep up with growth.
“It will have real impact on Boise, but also have an incredible impact on Star and Middleton and other communities that have open land right now where they’re growing quickly, because it wouldn’t allow new property tax revenue to pay for that,” McLean said. “It is a value of mine that growth pay for itself, because if it doesn’t, then existing residents will be hurt the most, and I'm concerned about that.”
Cities and counties in Idaho have two ways of raising property tax collections every year: taxing new construction and increasing property taxes by up to 3%.
One of Moyle’s bills would remove Idaho local governments’ ability to increase taxes due to new construction or annexed areas. He said this will stop existing taxpayers from having to pay higher tax rates just because new subdivisions were constructed in their city, and he prefers cities and counties rely on the 3% increase to pay for growth.
“Growth should not be used to drive people out of their homes, and that’s what happens when you add the new construction component,” he said. “It might incentivize the cities and counties to be a little more careful with growth instead of haphazardly approving everything, because they won’t be able to grow their budgets with all of that new revenue."
For example, in fiscal year 2019 Boise had an 8.4% increase in its general fund over 2018. Of the $236.1 million general fund, $12.7 million came from increased property tax collections on new construction, and roughly $7 million came from the annually allowed 3% boost to property tax revenue.
Simison said if cities were unable to raise tax rates because of new construction, it would limit Meridian's ability to pay for new resources needed to accommodate extra residents and development.
"In fiscal year 2020, the city budgeted money for 13 new sworn officers at a cost of $1.1 million dollars for example," he wrote in a statement. "If new construction money is not available, the current 3% allowable would not allow the City to meet expected levels of service."
Both of Moyle's bills would let local governments override the cap or the freeze if two-thirds of voters support it, the Post Register previously reported.
Kling said both the possibility of the state freezing property tax increases so her city couldn’t take the 3% or increase taxes due to new construction would make it difficult to meet all of the needs of the growing area. She said the city is already careful with its spending and cutting its ability to collect more taxes on new development would be “devastating.”
“They want to take a blanket, one-size-fits-all approach without understanding the impact of that decision,” she said.
A representative from the Idaho Association of Counties could not be reached for comment by press time. The city of Caldwell declined to comment on the legislation.
Moyle said cities should not be so concerned about impact to property tax revenue because they already collect other taxes and fees to help fund services.
“It would take all of that growth that is driving everybody’s growth out of it. They get impact fees. They get fees for building fees, hook-up fees when you hook up for the sewer. If they have a new police officers they get fees when they write a ticket,” he said.
Kling’s preferred option would be for the legislators and leaders of the cities and counties to come together to form a non-partisan task force to look at the issue of rapidly rising property taxes and how it can be relieved instead of cutting off their ability to collect revenue.
“The role of the Legislature should be to support local cities,” she said.