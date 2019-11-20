NAMPA — When about 70 people met in Nampa Tuesday to learn about a new initiative called 2C Kids Succeed, the word “hope” repeatedly made its way to the forefront of many officials’ comments.
Legislators, public officials, law enforcement and community members gathered at the Nampa Civic Center to discuss the initiative, which is hoped to be a catalyst to build healthy and resilient communities for children.
The Canyon County initiative looks at what are known as adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, and how those impact children into adulthood. Types of ACEs include abuse, neglect, or dysfunction in the home, such as substance abuse, divorce, violence or incarceration.
Childhood trauma can carry over into adulthood and lead to depression, health problems, alcoholism, drug abuse and suicide.
The discussion at the Nampa Civic Center gave an overview on ACEs and the importance of building resilient youth so they can overcome those adverse experiences.
The initiative will focus on building education, partnering with other initiatives promoting the same work, looking at which leaders in Idaho could champion the movement and figuring out what success would look like, said Sherman.
Idaho ranks fifth nationwide for children who have experienced more than three traumatic experiences in their life, according to an Idaho Press report from 2018.
The most common adverse childhood experiences Idaho youth encounter are poverty, divorce, and substance and mental health issues, said Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.
“It’s not about what’s wrong with me or you or anybody else … but what’s happened to them,” Sherman said.
When it comes to building resiliency in children, the panel acknowledged one thing can make a big difference: having just one caring adult in a child’s life.
Donna Shines, director of The Mentoring Network, knows about the impact an adult can have on a child and was one of the panel speakers during Tuesday’s meeting. She said at the end of the year when children take surveys, they consistently check the boxes that state, “My mentor shows up, my mentor listens, my mentor cares.”
But, Shines added, the focus cannot only be on children.
“Kids are it, yes,” Shines said. “But we can’t depend on them to fix adults.”
In the seven years Luis Granados has been working at Breaking Chains Academy Development, a Nampa service for at-risk youth, he said he has learned it’s important to understand each person is different and responds differently to authority. But, he told the group Tuesday he had been like those youth and found letting them know he was like them helped them trust him.
Another risk factor for youth with high ACEs scores is the likelihood they will become involved in the criminal justice system. An 11-year study in Idaho looked at the prevalence of ACEs scores in youth at juvenile detention centers and found 38% of incarcerated youth reported five or more ACEs, contrasted with about 5% of youth not incarcerated.
Canyon County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Taylor was asked by moderator Matt Davison, Idaho Press publisher, about the most effective way to prevent incarceration. Taylor said it was a combination of building hope, teaching resiliency, recognizing trauma and toxic stress, and creating early intervention programs within school and criminal justice systems, at nonprofits and more.
He recalled one case he tried where the victims eventually found their own routes into the criminal world.
“Could we have done something better for these victims?” Taylor asked the crowd.
Because ACEs follow children into adulthood, educating adults on what those adverse childhood experiences are and how to overcome them is also important. Shines told the group she bet at least half the room had several ACEs they had not addressed yet.
Taylor said he was talking to his son recently about Star Wars and how the rebellion was based on hope.
“Maybe Canyon County is ripe for a rebellion to eliminate adverse childhood experiences,” Taylor said.
The discussion ended with each person being asked to write what they can do next on a card. They were also given a kite.
Jean Mutchie, co-chair of the initiative, spoke about flying a kite as a child and how occasionally the kite would not fly in the wind until an adult helped place it higher to catch the right air.
“When the conditions are right, kites soar,” Mutchie said. “When the conditions are right … our families soar.”