NAMPA — Students at Central Elementary School will have some new playground additions to explore during recess when they return to school Thursday. A group of about 10 people, some from the Kiwanis Club of Nampa and some Nampa School District staff members, painted colorful new fitness-themed stencils onto the school’s blacktop Tuesday. Club members also will paint the stencils onto the blacktop of Iowa Elementary School on Wednesday.
“I’m thankful that this idea came about,” said Neil Ault, the club’s president. “It’s going to help a lot of students relax and get their mind refocused on school, be able to pay attention, and just feel less stress.”
The concept is simple: Students can do the stenciled activity and get some exercise, no equipment required. One series of stencils each have a name and an image that the kids can follow with their feet, like the “Tightrope Tiptoe” in which students tiptoe along a winding “tightrope,” now painted red. Another series depicts names and images of exercises, such as squats and planks. Children will be able to do these activities on their own time at recess, and the physical education teacher may use them for class, said Kenny Wroten, a club leader who organized the project.
A third series of stenciled images shows the name of a yoga pose, an image of a person doing the pose, and a phrase the student might choose to say as they do the pose, such as “I am fearless,” for the “Cobra” pose. After consulting with the school’s principal, the club members decided to place this series of stencils on the section of blacktop next to the door where the students go back inside to their classrooms. That way, it can act as a sort of refocusing zone, Wroten said.
The club, which is part of a network of Kiwanis groups around the world, is focused on fundraising for causes that benefit children, Ault said, and does some hands-on volunteer projects such as this one.
“It’s fun to help give back,” said Mark Hilty, a club member and attorney. “It’s fun to help Kiwanis learn what’s going on in the community to meet the needs, particularly of children.”
Kathleen Tuck, a club member and the Nampa School District’s communication director, also helped with the project.
“We don’t get as much opportunity to go out and do hands-on service, so when we can, it’s really fun to get out and actually see the benefits of the work you do,” Tuck said.
The stencils will add some structure to the students’ play experience, said Mari Ramos, the family community resource coordinator for the school district, who was assisting volunteers with the project. Many of the students live in poverty in households where parents are often out of the home because they are working multiple jobs, she said.
“So (the kids) lack that connection to adults and that structure,” Ramos said. “And structured play is sometimes missing. Having someone out here that can help guide them to doing an activity that is a little more structured is so, so beneficial.”
The installation will add some color to the “dreary” blacktop, said Ryan Hill, the school’s principal, who used a break during staff development meetings to do some painting for the project. Staff at the school try to provide students with lots of “movement breaks,” and the stenciled images will add even more options in addition to the school's track, he said.
“I can imagine the kids’ reaction is going to be super positive when they see it,” Hill said.