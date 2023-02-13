Support Local Journalism


Idaho 99s

Kathryn Hughes, chapter chair of the Idaho 99s, checks the fuel level of her 1963 Beechcraft Bonanza Debonair during a preflgiht inspection at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.

NAMPA — Idaho 99 Chapter Chair Kathryn Hughes climbed into her 1963 Bonanza Debonair like it was a car. After buckling in and locking the passenger-side door, Hughes pulled out a paper smaller than a 3x5 and went down her checklist. Though she is a seasoned pilot, Hughes lives by the philosophy “better safe than sorry,” particularly when flying.

Saturday morning found several members of the Idaho 99 gathered at the Nampa Airport for breakfast. Half-eaten slices of avocado toast, cinnamon rolls and breakfast burritos were all that was left by 11 a.m. Female pilots, some new to aviation and some legendary, laughed and talked about their passions together — every one of them shared the same adventurous glint in their eyes, like they were about to do something wildly unexpected at any moment.

Idaho 99s

Members of the Idaho 99s gather in the lobby of the Tower Grill during a breakfast meeting at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.
Idaho 99s

Female aviation pioneer Gene Nora Jessen speaks during a meeting of the Idaho 99s at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.
Idaho 99s

Female aviators Lisa Allen, , at left, Gene Nora Jessen, center, and her daughter Briana LeClaire, at rigth, share a conversation during a meeting of the Idaho 99s at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.
MAFFS Training

FILE - A Beechcraft King Air 200, flown by Lisa Allen, with the Bureau of Land Management, leads a C-130 cargo plane from the Wyoming Air National Guard, into the location of a practice water drop during Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAAFS) training at Gowen Field in Boise, in April of 2022.
Idaho 99s

Stacey Budell, the Northwest Section Governor of the Idaho 99s, talk with fellow members during a meeting at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.
Idaho 99s

Kathryn Hughes, chapter chair of the Idaho 99s, does a preflight inspection of her 1963 Beechcraft Bonanza Debonair at the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.
Idaho 99s

Kathryn Hughes, chapter chair of the Idaho 99s, lifts her 1963 Beechcraft Bonanza Debonair off the runway of the Nampa Airport, Saturday, Feb.11, 2023.

