BOISE — A proposal to freeze property tax increases for a year statewide was met with stiff resistance from city and county officials from around Idaho on Tuesday.
At the Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, advocated that the state take a yearlong pause on all localities increasing taxes in order to bring some relief to residents as property values and tax bills have skyrocketed in recent years. He says this is a necessary step to reach a compromise with local governments to reduce the pressure on taxpayers, but over a dozen local government officials strongly objected to the bill.
The committee did not take a vote on the bill due to the length of public testimony. Discussion and testimony will continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling thanked the legislators for their service to the state, but said Moyle’s assertion that local governments were not spending their tax dollars wisely was offensive to her. She said Nampa is focused on keeping taxes as low as possible, but it has struggled to keep up with the costs of hiring more police officers, paying for road improvements and wastewater improvements as the city’s population boomed.
“I’ll tell you, our local people in this audience who are touching people every day know the impact we have on our citizens, and we’re mindful of it,” she said.
Before testimony began, Moyle said the goal of his bill is not to hurt local governments or prevent them from fulfilling essential services, but to take the pressure off for a year and push local officials to compromise. He applauded smaller localities for having tight budgets, but said some governments need more pressure to cut spending to keep taxes down for vulnerable residents, like the elderly on fixed incomes.
“The problem we sometimes have in the Legislature is we always look at the government side of things,” he said. “There is an ability for us to believe local governments can’t tighten the budget just a little bit. We want to say, ‘What about the government?’, but what about the widow lady? What about the young family?”
Currently Idaho localities have two ways to raise property tax collections every year: Taxing new construction or increasing revenue a maximum of 3%. This bill would freeze both, instituting a one-year freeze on the total property tax portion of the budget for any locality. Moyle also floated a separate bill to remove taxing new construction authority permanently, but a hearing has not yet been held.
A handful of residents told the committee about their growing worries about affording their property taxes in support of the bill, but county commissioners joined Kling in expressing concern about the potential impact for even a year of a property tax freeze. Commissioners from Lincoln, Madison, Oneida, Bannock, Custer and Washington counties testified against the legislation.
Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts said his county is struggling to make ends meet due to the very small percentage of his rural mountain county that is taxable. One idea his commissioners have considered is closing the county and divvying up the land to neighboring counties to manage because of its lack of resources.
“What am I going to cut?” he said. “We have seriously had the conversation in our county between the commissioners with the loss of land that is being purchased by conservation groups and given back to the government that there’s the possibility of dissolving our county. I guarantee there’s nobody else in the state who has even had the conversation.”