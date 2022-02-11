For local florists gearing up for Valentine’s Day this Monday, life’s not all chocolates and roses.
In their line of work, Valentine’s Day is a cacophony of chaos. Surges in orders — particularly last-minute, same-day delivery orders — force those in the industry to stay on their toes.
But on top of the already busy season, this year florists across the country, like many businesses, are grappling with exorbitant inflation costs and supply chain issues.
“The wholesale market and market from the grower have just went up drastically 20, 30, 40, 50% in a year. That depends though, sometimes, on the variety of flower. But you really feel it, especially right now,” Nampa Floral manager and part-owner Ryan Baker said. “Particularly, of course, for roses.”
A dozen red roses are retailing for $100 or more with delivery charges at many floral shops across the country.
On the pricing front, Anne Alexander, an economist at the University of Wyoming, said she is seeing a 10% to 15% increase in the prices of flowers for the holiday, including its holy grail, red roses.
“This is the high rose holiday — the holy day of roses,” said Alexander.
Alexander said a dozen red roses are running between $70 and $170 at local floral shops.
Price increases for flowers around the holiday aren’t anything new, but current inflation rates have put an additional squeeze on the industry and caused a major need to plan ahead.
Baker said one way Nampa Floral has tried to address this is by buying flowers in less variety and greater quantity to be more cost effective, but he's found that only goes so far.
Lynette Parker runs a small floral business called the Gypsy Petaler out of her garage in Nampa. For Parker, avoiding jumps in market price meant placing an order for all her flowers in December.
Consequently, Parker said she had to plan and predict how many orders she thought she would receive for Valentine's Day months in advance.
"It is a little bit stressful. But I think I'm probably not unique when I say that I am the kind of person that literally thrives on chaos," Parker said. "I think to be a florist you have to have that kind of personality."
But even with planning ahead to avoid the holiday price spike, inflation is still a major issue. Last year, the U.S. inflation rate was 7% — the highest since 1982. According to Alexander, florists are facing the same quandaries as bars, restaurants and retailers: Do they raise prices to keep pace with inflation and higher wholesale prices? Or do they keep prices the same to keep customers happy?
For many, it’s a balance.
“We're just simply absorbing some of it. We have no choice,” Baker said. “We want to be competitive, we want to have a good product. We want our customers to be happy and try to make a profit at the same time.”
Nick Harrigfeld, owner of Hillcrest Floral in Boise, is taking a similar approach. He said it’s all about looking at things in the long term.
“As a florist we can't pass that on to the customer, but we're doing more volume. So we really take a lot of the blunt of that,” Harrigfeld said. “We don't want to raise our prices too high that we lose our customers. The bottom line is just try to make everybody happy and make everything reasonable.”
In spite of this however, all three florists have had to raise prices on floral arrangements. Baker anticipates the prices will come back down after Valentine's Day is over.
Alexander said roses are not the only thorny inflationary issue for Valentine’s Day.
She’s seen price reports showing a glass of wine costing 40% more than last year. Champagne is up 18%, chocolate 9% and prime cuts of meat — including prime rib — are up between 40% and as much as 150%.
Going out to eat is another Valentine’s Day staple. The holiday landing on a Monday could help spread out holiday reservations over the weekend. Still, restaurants have been struggling with product shortages as well as hiring and retaining workers.
Close to 4.2 million restaurant, bar and hotel workers quit their jobs in the last five months of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That has impacted staffing and operations in restaurant kitchens and dining rooms. It is also part of a record wave of U.S. workers leaving their jobs as they navigate the pandemic and its upheavals.
And worker shortages have not left the floral industry unscathed. According to Baker, it has become more and more difficult to find workers skilled enough to work in his shop.
“It's rather difficult to find florists, to find someone that has a skill level that can both make something beautiful and make it quickly,” he said.
That difficulty leads to more individual work for him and his brother, who co-owns the business, to tackle during busy seasons like Valentine’s Day. He said they have been lucky to have gracious former employees offer to come back and help out for the days leading up to the holiday. But still, the stress persists.
“It's hard to sleep. It's hard to concentrate on anything else. There are many late hours. There are many hours behind the scenes at home,” Baker said. “The additional stress in the last several years has risen due to internet ordering. Where there are multitudes of different types of bouquets that the consumer will see a picture of and they will try to order that exact thing and sometimes it's not possible to make that exact same thing every single day.”
Indeed, labor isn’t the only shortage persisting in the country. There’s also the issue of supply shortages and supply chain challenges.
Alexander said the supply chain shortages that challenged the economy in 2021 are still problematic this year.
Major weather events, such as fires, floods and droughts, have also adversely impacted agriculture and natural resources.
“It’s still a mess,” she said, “Supply chains are still pretty gummed up.”
And impacted supply chains lead to delayed orders and supplies nowhere to be found.
Difficulty getting in certain types of flowers has led to some shops shifting their offerings. Harrigfeld said that on several occasions he has to call customers about substituting certain stems in their orders.
“People in the past have been able to look online, pick it and want it just like the picture and we've had to reeducate our customers and say, ‘this pick of flowers, we have a shortage of so we have to substitute with this.’”
But the real shortage issues come from hard goods like floral foam and vases becoming increasingly difficult to round up. Especially if the vessel is something that is on trend.
“You can have all the flowers in the world, but if you don't have any vases, what do you do?” Harrigfeld said.
Baker said he’s had instances where customers will order a basket arrangement that he’s had to transition to a vase due to a lack of foam.
But in spite of all the chaos and challenges, Baker, Harrifeld and Parker all remain optimistic and busy.
“You have to adapt and still keep the glass half full,” Harrigfeld said. “You have to keep changing. If business stays stagnant and does the same thing, yeah, they won't be around. There's always an opportunity somewhere if you look at it right.”
Adams Publishing Group Enterprise Editor Mike Sunnucks contributed to this report