Letter from the Interfaith Equality Coalition

Let’s be absolutely clear: all humans are sacred. All humans are worthy of basic respect. All humans possess a fundamental, inalienable dignity. And no one can ever take that sacred dignity and worth away. The Interfaith Equality Coalition in Idaho wants to make that clear.

We as faith leaders of many different traditions find our hearts broken hearing that a faith leader here in Boise has said such dehumanizing things about LGBTQIA+ people, people who are humans with sacred worth and dignity.

To our fellow humans, especially LGBTQIA+ people, know that you are loved, that you are worthwhile, that you have sacred dignity. Hold that close to heart. Never, ever forget it.

What we say matters, and how we say it matters, too. We understand that some faith leaders have different interpretations of Scripture; we can discuss, dialogue, and disagree all day long. But dehumanizing language is reprehensible. Death threats and calling LGBTQIA+ people “reptilian” is contemptible and disgusting, and to do so in the language of God and faith is abhorrent, false, and blasphemous. We would suggest that faith leaders who would be drawn to use such terrible language, dust off their Bibles and meditate on Psalm 50:16-21, especially the last two verses.

Love is an essential part of the spiritual journey. As Christians well know, Jesus said, “The first commandment is this: Hear, O Israel: The Lord your God is the only Lord. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these” (Leviticus 19:34; Deuteronomy 6:5; Mark 12:29-31). Similarly, we read in I John 4:20, “Those who do not love one whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen.”

Our highest calling is to recognize and respect the sacred dignity of all humanity as we seek to love one another.