We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
BSU students Shannon Laird and Gage Hebert wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines as they converse in a courtyard outside their dorms at Boise State University, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
On Wednesday, Boise State University announced it is “strongly advising” everyone on campus to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The announcement included that vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. Still, though, it’s possible for vaccinated people to spread the virus to unvaccinated people. Plus, there’s been high levels of transmission in Ada County. That’s what Boise State’s advisory is based on.
“The university is monitoring the situation closely,” the advisory read, “and will issue additional guidance as warranted by changing infection rates or modified federal, state or local guidelines.”
BSU isn’t requiring vaccinations, but unvaccinated students, faculty and staff living in on-campus housing are required to take a COVID-19 test within three to five days of arriving on campus this fall.
Similarly at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, vaccines aren’t being required, but people who aren’t fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 weekly or receive approval for a religious or medical exemption.
C of I mandated mask wearing on campus until the start of June, but then revised its policy to allow fully vaccinated people to forego masks inside or outside. People who aren’t fully vaccinated are supposed to wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others whenever possible, based on the school’s policy.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The College of Idaho hasn’t yet made any changes following new CDC guidance, but spokesman Joe Hughes said the school’s leadership will keep monitoring the situation.
Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa doesn’t have any mask policies or vaccination requirements.
"As we anticipate our students returning to campus next month,” NNU spokesperson Robert O’Donahue said in a statement, “we will be continually monitoring infection rates in the Boise Valley, and reviewing guidance from the CDC and Southwest District Health to determine the most appropriate ways to remain healthy while putting community first.”
Central District Health, which oversees Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, said in a news release earlier this week that it supports the updated CDC mask-wearing guidance.
Paul Schwedelson covers growth, Nampa and Caldwell. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.