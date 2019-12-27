Winter Mail Delivery USPS

U.S. post offices will be closed New Year's Day.

 USPS, DANIEL AFZAL

Most Treasure Valley city halls, along with all U.S. post offices in Idaho, are closed on New Year's Day. 

The U.S. Post Office website announced that all national post offices would be closed on New Year's Day, but open on New Year's Eve. 

Many cities throughout the Treasure Valley are following the same schedule moving into the new year.

A majority will be open for regular hours on New Year's Eve, but closed New Year's Day. Meridian City Hall will close early at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Liquor stores in Idaho will be open regular hours both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though contract liquor stores' hours may vary.

Here is a list of Treasure Valley city halls and their schedules for the upcoming holiday:

BOISE CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

MERIDIAN CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

NAMPA CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

CALDWELL CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

KUNA CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

EAGLE CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

New Year's Day: Closed 

GARDEN CITY CITY HALL

New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 pm.

New Year's Day: Closed

Erin Bamer is the Nampa/Caldwell reporter. Contact her at 208-465-8193, or ebamer@idahopress.com. Follow on Twitter @ErinBamer.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments