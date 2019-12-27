Most Treasure Valley city halls, along with all U.S. post offices in Idaho, are closed on New Year's Day.
The U.S. Post Office website announced that all national post offices would be closed on New Year's Day, but open on New Year's Eve.
Many cities throughout the Treasure Valley are following the same schedule moving into the new year.
A majority will be open for regular hours on New Year's Eve, but closed New Year's Day. Meridian City Hall will close early at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Idaho will be open regular hours both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though contract liquor stores' hours may vary.
Here is a list of Treasure Valley city halls and their schedules for the upcoming holiday:
BOISE CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
MERIDIAN CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
NAMPA CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
CALDWELL CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
KUNA CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
EAGLE CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year's Day: Closed
GARDEN CITY CITY HALL
New Year's Eve: Open 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 pm.
New Year's Day: Closed