...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 6
A shopper drops a donation into a Salvation Army kettle at Fred Meyer in Nampa on Thursday. Charitable organizations are appealing for help, as more people are in need and donations are down this holiday season because of inflation.
People who were taking tags off the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to buy gifts for those in need last year have found themselves asking to be helped by the same program this year, according to Major Thomas Stambaugh, Boise Corps officer and Treasure Valley coordinator for the Salvation Army.
The organization is not alone in seeing more people requesting help from charity services this year when compared with last. Representatives from St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho, Boise Rescue Mission and the Idaho Foodbank have all seen a growing demand for the services they provide thanks to rising costs due to inflation.
At St. Vincent de Paul, Development Director Mareesa Rule said they provided toys to 4,411 children at Christmas last year through the organization’s “Christmas Toy Store” program. This year that number was up to 5,615 children and the program helped a total of 1,668 families. The toy store allows parents who can’t afford Christmas gifts for their children to make an appointment and shop for toys at no cost. While most toy drives cover children ages 0-12, Rule said St. Vincent de Paul serves ages 0-18.
“When it comes to deciding whether to get Christmas gifts or pay a utility or rent bill, that’s a very hard decision as a family and as a parent to make,” Rule said. “So being able to provide this resource really does change a lot for these families.”
But with the increased demand for this service, St. Vincent de Paul had to cap registration phone calls earlier than usual. Donations the organization received for the toy store also did not cover the full cost of what was needed.
But between what St. Vincent de Paul was able to put into the program, as well as the help from their community partners like Scentsy and Black Rock Coffee Bar, the organization was still able to pull everything off and help the families that came to get the needed holiday help.
Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, said they have seen a slight uptick in people requesting help over the holidays compared with last year. The main growing demographic of people needing help from their organization comes from rural areas.
“There often are fewer options for access to food. And it could be that their access to food, maybe a convenience store or a store that has higher prices, and so their dollars don’t go as far,” Vauk said.
The Foodbank’s mobile pantry program serves 55 communities and close 15,000 people each month, according to Vauk.
Over at the Boise Rescue Mission, the number of people the ministries served Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to was the same this year. But food box demand was up by 20% as compared to last year and requests for Christmas toys were up by 14%, according to Chief Operating Officer Jean Lockhart.
“We also had to shut our registration (for toys) down. I’ve been here 15 years; we’ve never done that,” Lockhart said.
She said the shelves in their food pantry are more bare than she’s seen since 2008.
And this seems to be a trend. For not only are the charity organizations having an increase in demand due to inflation, but people are giving less.
“We had to work harder than we’ve ever had to work to get toys. We had to put the word out; we had to ask everybody,” Lockhart said. “People are not able to give as much as they have in the past.”
The Salvation Army is finding donations are down 20 percent from last year. Stambaugh said the donations, particularly the ones in the red kettles, are critical for funding programs to help those in need in the Boise area. Because of this, the organization may have to look at “trimming down” some of its services next year, like the Booth Program for Young Parents. It also could mean less produce in food box donations.
But these directors understand the wallet pinch many people are experiencing.
“We do understand that in the economy like this, this is the way it is,” Stambaugh said. “I don’t want to make it sound like we’re not appreciative of every penny that goes into the kettles, because we really appreciate it. But we also know that it is a hardship for a lot of families, having the extra, fluid money to donate or to buy an extra toy for a child in need or something like that.”
Lockhart said Boise Rescue Mission is very grateful for the “fantastic” donors it does have. She said in trying economic times that can be a cause for concern, she has faith in the community.
“I have a lot of faith in our community and I have a lot of trust that our community is not going to let the homeless population in Boise down,” Lockhart said. “I know that everyone is going to step up. So I’m not worried that we’re going to have trouble meeting the need, because our community is fantastic and they’re going to help.”