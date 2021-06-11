NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents in the market for a car may have noticed fewer new models available on lots. That's because a global shortage of semiconductors is forcing manufacturers to keep mostly finished cars on factory floors.
"It is affecting all auto dealers, everywhere," said Jim Addis, vice president and executive director of the Idaho Automobile Dealers Association, a trade organization.
An analysis by Goldman Sachs showed 169 different industries are affected by the microchip shortage, Yahoo!Finance reported. But automobile and personal computing manufacturers are especially vulnerable. Addis said, of those two industries, automakers are on the short end of the supply chain, with Asian markets, especially Taiwan — the epicenter of the shortage, caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as natural disasters — prioritizing smartphone and personal computer buyers.
Supply constraints have been a boon for some chip producers like Boise-based Micron, which saw a 30% increase in year-over-year revenues in the second quarter of 2021.
But the squeeze has forced local auto dealers to adapt. Dave Blewett, CEO of Kendall Auto Group — which operates four lots in Nampa and Meridian — said he's worked in the auto industry for three decades and he's never seen anything like this. A 2011 tsunami in Japan slowed auto goods coming from that country, "but something like this that affects everybody is pretty rare," Blewett said.
WHAT DOES A CHIP DO ANYWAY?
A modern maxim suggests today's vehicles have more computing power than the spacecraft that landed on the moon. Microchips, or miniature computers, control everything from engine performance to infotainment features to braking systems.
"All of those computers that contribute to the great features in today's vehicles depend on a microchip," Addis said. "When we don't have them we can't finish cars, it's as simple as that."
A modern car can have thousands of microchips, the New York Times reported.
One common usage is a remote start and stop feature, which some 2021 General Motors trucks and cars won't include due to the shortage, the Detroit Free Press reported.
MAKING ACCOMMODATIONS
From a dealer's perspective, the shortage is not necessarily a bad thing. Dealers, who rarely accommodate impulse-buying customers, simply have to make their customers aware of what's available, Blewett said. And manufacturers, such as Ford, are offering price breaks for advanced orders.
"It looks bad because you don't have a lot of cars to choose from out there, but you do have a lot cars to choose from in terms of ordering and getting a price break," Blewett said. "It's a shortage … but were' still able to accommodate all the customers."
Meanwhile, the used car market is "hot," Addis said.
"When a person needs a rig a person needs a rig," he said. "In many cases, a person who can't wait will take a '19 or '20 model vehicle and do with that because that's what the situation dictates."
WHAT ABOUT RENTAL CARS?
Rental cars aren't immune from the chip shortage and the overall impact of COVID-19 on the auto industry.
During a June 2 meeting, Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said airport rental car companies could feel the effects this summer. Some customers are keeping rentals longer than the reserved time, and rental companies are holding on to older vehicles to meet high demand.
"This could potentially be a issue this summer; were not seeing anything just yet," Hupp said. "It's very likely that rental cars could be older."
Addis said in the midst of the pandemic, when travel was down and demand for rentals dwindled, many companies sold off their vehicle fleets to stay afloat. Hertz, one of the nation's largest rental car company, last year filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, forcing it to sell vehicles. But demand for rental cars is returning, catching companies with fewer vehicles on their heels.
"They have to catch up now, too," Addis said. "There's a certain amount of vehicles produced, and there's typically higher margins sold to dealers and the general public than there are with rental companies."
There are murmurings of semiconductor production returning to normal in the fourth quarter of this year, Addis said, but "I wouldn't be surprised to see" the shortage "last into next year."