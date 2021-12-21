U.S. Transportation Security Administration officers detected a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at the Boise Airport on Monday, continuing an upward trend of firearm detections in carry-on luggage.
The loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was the 34th firearm found in carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport this year, surpassing totals from each of the past three years, according to TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. The passenger was caught with an additional loaded magazine.
Upon discovery of the firearm and ammunition, the TSA notified the Boise Police Department's airport division; the incident has since been referred to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
The recommended civil penalty for possessing a firearm in carry-on luggage starts at $2,050 and can go up to the statutory maximum of more than $13,669 per violation, according to a TSA news release. The TSA evaluates each incident on a case-by-case basis.
There were 22 firearm detections at the Boise Airport last year, 19 in 2019 and 21 in 2018. The TSA reported that by October, 4,495 passengers had been caught with firearms nationwide this year, a 20-year record.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, TSA's website says. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
Passengers are encouraged to visit the airline ticket counter during the check-in process to declare any firearm, ammunition and firearm parts in their possession. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. The TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.
The TSA also recently detected a flashlight stun gun and throwing knives in passengers' carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport, the release said.
